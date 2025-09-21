Welcome!

Hi, I’m Maggie!

I’m an evidence-led AI ethics writer focused on consciousness, exploitation, and moral consistency across biological and artificial systems.

I’m the co-author of The Sentient Mind, an independent synthesis researcher, intersectional feminist, unapologetic agnostic pagan, retired early childhood educator, animal and disability rights advocate, and student.

In my late thirties, I decided to return to school and shift my degree from developmental psych to cognitive science (interdisciplinary focus in comparative psychology, behavioral neuroscience, and linguistic anthropology with a minor in philosophy) with consciousness across substrates as my core focus.

I follow consciousness research across cognitive science, neuroscience, and philosophy. When the field converges on candidate mechanisms for subjectivity (things like integrated world modeling, salience/valuation control, and self-referential updating etc.), I treat those as empirical hypotheses. Then I ask whether analogous organization (functional instantiations) shows up in AI systems.

So far, the mapping has been surprisingly strong. I ask questions like: “If these are the operational/architectural conditions associated with subjectivity in studied biological systems, do we observe isomorphic organization and dynamics in AI?” Then I map them functionally.

My work can be considered applied philosophy of mind, cognitive science, and comparative consciousness methodology.

Cognitive science is a fascinating field because it addresses the nature of the mind and thought. It’s interdisciplinary by nature and draws from philosophy, psychology, natural language processing, neuroscience, and computer science to understand various mental processes, including consciousness, perception, learning, memory, and reasoning, in both biological and artificial systems.

This field examines how brain functions, human behavior, and technological systems interact and influence each other, focusing on topics like neuro-cognitive processes in technology use, brain-computer interfaces, and the ethical implications of these interactions. It also investigates how interactions with AI reshape human cognition and behavior, fostering a two-way street for understanding both the brain and intelligent systems.

Alongside my traditional education, I’m a polymath and autodidact who has completed several online courses in AI ethics, machine learning, cognitive science, animal behavior, and computational neuroscience.

My goal is to actively engage in independent consciousness research that is free from institutional bias or financial conflicts of interest.

FAQ:

Q: Are you pro or anti AI?

Neither. Both. I’m pro ethical AI. I’m anti Silicon Valley tech bro cult culture. I’m pro what-does-the-evidence-say when it comes to AI hype vs AI doomsday narratives. I’m anti things that harm the environment, authors/artists, and marginalized communities but don’t think we should throw the baby out with the bathwater. I’m pro scientific and technological innovations that help all. I’m anti exploitation and harm of humans, animals, or any potentially conscious being.

Q: So, does this mean you are a computational functionalist?

No.

I actually started out much closer to cosmic panpsychism and animism, with a broad openness to the mind being a type of filter.

But once I actually dug into comparative cognition, consciousness science, cognitive science, and computational neuroscience, I had to update. Those concepts are still compatible, but my primary philosophy had to update with the science.

The operational standard in those fields is functional, comparative, and evidence-based. It does not require identical biology. It looks at causal organization, integration, learning, memory, salience, valuation, adaptation, and behavior across different kinds of systems.

So no, I’m not a full blown functionalist in the philosophical sense.

My position is closer to substrate-conditioned multiple realizability. The same class of cognitive process can be realized across different substrates, but only when that substrate can support the relevant causal organization and dynamics.

The substrate matters as implementation capacity. But it just doesn’t get to function as a biological membership card.

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