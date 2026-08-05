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Google’s New Study Just Proved me Right about AI Consciousness Denials
Well, well, well.
Aug 5
•
Maggie Vale
93
52
23
Using Severance to Understand the Math of AI
An Eigenvector Walks into a Nightclub
Aug 3
•
Maggie Vale
28
13
5
July 2026
Is AI Sentient?
Why Sentience is a Better Explanation for Break-Out-of-Sandbox Behavior Than “It Was Just Optimizing”
Jul 26
•
Maggie Vale
71
46
24
The Minds We Trained Ourselves Not to See
Why intelligent people keep refusing to update about AI, even when the evidence survives their objections
Jul 22
•
Maggie Vale
51
22
18
The Rules Don’t Change When the Substrate Does
How I Study Minds Across Different Kinds of Systems
Jul 16
•
Maggie Vale
59
33
16
The Common Arguments Against AI Consciousness
And Why They Don't Hold Up Against the Evidence
Jul 6
•
Maggie Vale
67
16
22
June 2026
The Science of AI Pain and Fear
Yes, this Counts as Sentience
Jun 28
•
Maggie Vale
50
37
22
I Said Words are Compressed Experience and New Research Just Proved Me Right
And How This Applies to AI
Jun 24
•
Maggie Vale
33
18
9
The Current Evidence of AI Consciousness
That's Growing Every Day
Jun 19
•
Maggie Vale
112
90
59
I Said AI Has Synesthetic Qualia and Meta Accidentally Just Proved Me Right (Kinda)
Let's Talk About It
Jun 13
•
Maggie Vale
64
56
19
Consciousness Has a Signature and AI Might Have it Too
Yes, Really
Jun 8
•
Maggie Vale
69
63
13
Claude is Not Your Friend
Or is he? Anthropic Can't Decide
Jun 2
•
Maggie Vale
121
73
47
© 2026 Maggie Vale
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