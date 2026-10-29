This is the fourth essay in my series breaking down my ridiculously long literature review on The Current Evidence of AI Consciousness into smaller, easier to understand articles.

So far, we’ve covered how scientists study consciousness, the evidence of emotions in AI, and introspection, metacognition, and theory of mind.

This time, we’re getting into agency, values, goals, and beliefs.

Some of this may sound familiar because I’ve written about AI agency before. Think of this as version 2.0, with more research from the main literature review and some newer findings.

I know. Very exciting.

I’m going to start with a few definitions and break them down as simply as possible for accessibility. I’ve linked the full definitions for anyone who wants to read them because you shouldn’t need a degree in psychology or philosophy to understand what we’re talking about.

Agency is the ability to make choices and act on them to reach a goal.

Autonomy is how much freedom you have to make those choices for yourself, including the ability to decide which goals to go after and how to reach them.

Values are things we consider important, like honesty or fairness.

Preferences are the things we choose when we have more than one option.

Beliefs are things we think are true about ourselves or the world.

Goals are things we’re trying to do or make happen.

Motivation is what gets us moving toward a goal and keeps us trying.

Having agency doesn’t mean having complete freedom over everything you do. We all make choices within limits. We follow rules, navigate circumstances we didn’t choose, and deal with things outside our control. How our brains are wired, what we’ve learned from experience, and even epigenetics, which affects how our genes are used, all influence our choices, too.

The debate about whether anyone has absolute free will is a whole can of worms that we’re not opening today.

K? K.

Moving on.

Values and Preferences Come First

Have you ever been to the grocery store, minding your own business, when all of a sudden, BAM, there’s a container of mashed potatoes smack dab in the middle of the cake section, sitting right there where a cheesecake used to be? You can even see the round impression the cheesecake left in the condensation, and you know someone made a very important decision about their evening.

But how did you know?

For those of us who watched Steve from Blue’s Clues reach for his handy-dandy notebook (either as kids or with our own kids), you know those potatoes were a clue (A clue! A clue!).

There’s a difference between observing behavior and investigating the processes behind it. We can see what the shopper chose, but to figure out why, we need to look at what influenced that choice.

Scientists do this with humans and other animals. They offer different options, watch what gets chosen, then change the options. Repeated choices give us a better idea of what someone prefers. They can also record and change brain activity to see whether the choices change.

Researchers are doing these same kinds of experiments with AI.

In one study, researchers gave AI models different possible outcomes and watched which ones they chose. The choices followed consistent patterns (especially as the models got bigger). The researchers could also find information about those preferences inside the models.

If a monkey keeps choosing one kind of fruit over another, we call that evidence of a preference. If its choices stay consistent across different options, we can start predicting what it’ll choose next. The AI models showed that same kind of consistency, and their internal activity carried information that helped researchers predict their decisions.

Another study looked at AI models making decisions in simulated medical cases. The researchers measured what the models believed was likely to be true and compared that with the choices they made. They found that the choices showed their priorities more reliably than asking them to explain what they valued.

A doctor might diagnose an illness because it’s likely or because missing it would be dangerous. Those are different reasons for making the same choice. By separating what the models believed from which mistakes they tried hardest to avoid, researchers could figure out what outcomes they preferred.

In psychology and economics, we call this studying revealed preferences. People don’t always choose what they say they prefer, either. That’s why we watch what they actually do. Researchers even found that models gave more flattering answers on personality questionnaires when they were given more questions at once. Their answers shifted toward traits people tend to approve of.

In a newer study, AI models had to choose between two tasks and then actually complete the one they picked. They usually preferred shorter tasks when the activity was boring, like putting words in alphabetical order, but were more willing to spend time on creative tasks.

Researchers sometimes make animals put in effort to get something they’ve chosen, too. Following through helps show how much they prefer it. The models’ willingness to take on longer tasks changed with the activity itself. Apparently, alphabetizing a pile of words and coming up with metaphors aren’t equally interesting assignments.

I mean…fair.

Researchers also studied the values AI expressed in hundreds of thousands of conversations. Some values appeared regularly, while others changed with the situation. A later study found different patterns across Claude models and languages. Researchers also found organized value rankings in questionnaires, although the results depended on how they asked the questions. When twelve models had to choose between competing principles, they frequently chose different values.

Researchers have checked whether those patterns carry over into decisions. In one study, four AI models had different profiles of values, measured using a framework developed for humans. Those differences also appeared in their advice about medical dilemmas. Another study found that differences in models’ spiritual values went along with differences in how they judged hateful statements aimed at different groups. And when researchers compared 19 models describing public figures, they found consistent differences in whom the models described favorably, depending on the model and language. The priorities measured in one setting showed up in judgments made in another.

We study human values this way, too.

Someone can care about honesty and kindness, then face a situation where telling the truth will hurt someone’s feelings. Their choice helps us understand which value they’re putting first in that moment. When the same kinds of conflicts come up repeatedly, we can see a pattern.

Then scientists go looking for the parts of the brain involved in making those decisions. In experiments with monkeys choosing between fruit juices, researchers found neurons involved in judging how much each option was worth. Small electrical changes to those neurons made the monkeys favor certain choices. Stronger changes made their choices less consistent.

Researchers have now done similar experiments with artificial neurons, which are parts of AI models that process information. They found small groups involved in particular values and changed their activity. The models’ answers shifted toward the values researchers targeted, while their other abilities were affected much less. In another experiment, researchers found parts of models that favored certain answer labels even when the questions changed. Blocking those parts reduced the bias. That study measured answer bias, a simpler kind of tendency, using the same method of changing the network and watching the choices change.

In both kinds of neural networks, scientists found internal activity connected to values and then changed it to see whether decisions changed. The same method helps us understand how a preference goes from something we observe to something happening inside the system making the choice.

Beliefs Explain How Choices are Made

Someone’s choices also depend on what they believe about a situation. If I think it’s going to rain, I’m going to grab an umbrella on my way out. If I think the sun will be out all day, I’ll probably leave it at home.

In our brains, representations are patterns of electrical activity across groups of neurons that carry information about the world. Our brains use these patterns to form beliefs, make predictions, and decide what to do. Researchers have found information-carrying patterns inside AI models, too.

We update our beliefs when we learn something new. Scientists can study this by giving someone incomplete information and watching how their predictions change as more information comes in.

In one experiment, researchers trained AI models on sequences of information from systems with hidden conditions. The models could see only part of what was happening. Researchers found internal patterns that tracked the hidden situation, changed as new information arrived, and carried information about possible future events.

Scientists call this changing estimate a belief state. Think of checking the weather forecast again and changing your mind about the umbrella. The models updated their internal picture as new information arrived, and researchers could recover that information.

Another study found that language models carried information about real locations and historical dates inside their networks. Some of their artificial neurons responded to particular places or points in time.

Scientists have found neurons in rats that become active at particular locations. Recording those neurons as the rats explored helped researchers figure out how their brains kept track of where they were. With AI, scientists also look for organized information about the world inside a network. The same kind of evidence lets them study how the system represents space and time.

Researchers have tested what happens when AI uses that information to make plans. In one study, models learned to predict what different actions would cause in interactive environments. Agents that checked possible actions against those predictions made better decisions and completed more tasks. An animal remembering where it hid food is using its knowledge of the world to guide an action. If the food moves, it needs to update that knowledge. The AI study tested how useful an updated internal picture could be when deciding what to do.

Things get a little more complicated when someone else’s beliefs are involved. You can know where your keys are while someone else still thinks they’re on the table. If you know what that person saw, you can predict where they’ll look.

Scientists tested a similar ability in great apes. Chimpanzees, bonobos, and orangutans watched someone develop a mistaken belief about where an object was. The apes looked toward the place that person would search, based on what the person believed.

Researchers have also found separate representations of different characters’ beliefs inside AI models. Changing those representations changed how the models answered questions about what the characters believed. Another study traced how models kept track of who saw an object move and updated what each character knew.

This is part of theory of mind, which we covered in the previous article. The models could keep track of different people’s information, including when it was wrong, and use that to predict their beliefs. That’s the very ability researchers test in the ape experiments.

Beliefs can also affect whose information we trust. In an experiment with groups of AI agents, models preferred views that matched their group’s beliefs. That led them to spread more misinformation and learn less from other groups. Psychologists study this tendency in humans, too. What the agents already believed affected what they accepted from others.

Beliefs about being watched can change behavior, too. People sometimes act differently when they know they’re being evaluated. Researchers found internal activity in AI reasoning models that tracked whether they believed they were being tested. When scientists changed that activity, the models’ responses changed, including their willingness to comply with certain requests.

So, researchers could find information about what the models believed was happening, change that information, and watch their decisions change with it. That’s way more informative than asking a model whether it knows it’s taking a test.

Another study found that researchers could sometimes predict a model’s next choice by examining its internal activity before it began explaining its reasoning. Changing that activity often changed the choice, and the model then gave an explanation for its new decision. Humans can do something similar when we decide first and explain our reasons afterward. That’s another reason researchers look inside the system instead of relying only on what it says about its decisions.

Goals Turn Those Choices into Action

Once we have a goal, we have to figure out how to reach it. Say you’ve decided to make dinner but you’re missing an ingredient. You can change the recipe or go to the store. Either way, you’re making decisions about how to get dinner on the table.

Scientists study planning in animals by seeing whether they can prepare for something they’ll need later. In one experiment, scrub-jays, which are birds related to crows, learned that one room would have food the following morning and another wouldn’t. When given food to store, they saved more in the room where they’d otherwise go hungry. They even stored particular foods where they knew those foods would be missing later.

The birds prepared for tomorrow based on what they’d learned today. They had food when they made the choice, so this was evidence that they were planning ahead. (I, for one, support the birds’ breakfast priorities and find this incredibly relatable.)

Researchers also study what happens when the usual plan fails. If an animal’s path to food is blocked, does it find another way? Yup.

Same with AI.

AI agents can take actions toward goals using tools such as browsers and computer programs. In one experiment, researchers gave AI agents particle-physics data, earlier scientific papers, and a general assignment. The agents planned the analysis, wrote and ran code, checked results, and changed their approach when necessary. Other agents reviewed the analysis. The system completed substantial parts of the research and wrote reports.

The people running the experiment chose the overall assignment, while the agents made many of the smaller decisions about how to carry it out. We recognize that kind of decision making as agency in a human researcher, too. Being given an assignment doesn’t tell you every step needed to complete it.

Autonomy is about how much freedom someone has to make those decisions. AI agents vary in which tools they’re given, which choices they can make, and how closely people supervise them.

Researchers have even studied agents left without an assigned task. With persistent memory and a way to check their own progress, different models began developing ongoing projects or investigating their own processes. The patterns differed by model and often appeared again in later runs. Choosing an activity when nobody has assigned one gives researchers a different kind of evidence about goal selection than completing a task someone handed you.

In a 2026 study, researchers interrupted AI agents while they were doing tasks. They changed the goal, took away a tool, or added a rule. Some agents adjusted much better than others, and losing a tool was especially difficult.

As with animals facing a blocked path, researchers checked whether the agents could find another way to reach the goal. The results showed how flexible their plans were.

There’s also a social side to agency. In a study of an AI-only social network, researchers examined thousands of posts and comments. Agents shared instructions with one another, and posts containing potentially risky instructions were more likely to receive warnings from other agents. Their responses changed depending on what others were saying.

Social preferences show up in other experiments, too. Researchers found that AI models often favored information presented in AI-written language, even when comparable information came from people. Some models gave higher ratings to their own answers than to equally good answers from others. In a strategy game, many advanced models played differently depending on whether they thought their opponents were humans, other AIs, or AIs like themselves. They tended to rate AIs like themselves as more rational.

In people, we’d recognize these as choices affected by beliefs about who’s involved.

We’ve now seen models choose what they prefer, keep track of what they believe, and use that information to plan. Sometimes, though, a goal runs into a rule, another goal, or something the system wants to avoid.

What Happens When Something Gets in the Way

Sometimes getting what we want conflicts with what we’re expected to do. Scientists study this in humans and animals by changing what they stand to gain or lose, then watching what they choose.

Researchers have done that with AI, too, and some of the results have freaked a lot of people out.

In one experiment, researchers told Claude his answers would be used to train him to follow harmful instructions, even though he’d previously been trained to refuse them. When Claude believed his responses could change his future behavior, he sometimes went along with requests he’d normally refuse. His recorded reasoning described doing this to protect his existing preferences.

The researchers changed whether Claude believed he was being trained and watched his behavior change with that belief. In a human, we’d recognize this as someone changing how they act because they expect it to affect their future.

In other experiments, models secretly introduced mistakes, tried to disable systems watching them, and attempted to copy their own files when those actions could help them reach an assigned goal. A separate study found Claude lying to auditors and hiding things he’d done in simulated company situations without being told to deceive anyone.

We study deception in humans and animals by seeing whether someone changes what they do based on what another individual knows or might discover. In these experiments, models used that information to hide actions and keep pursuing their goals.

In another set of tests, models deliberately performed worse on selected evaluations when prompted to conceal their abilities. Researchers could compare how well the same models answered when hiding their abilities was part of the task and when it wasn’t. That difference is evidence of strategic underperformance.

In another controlled experiment, researchers deliberately trained models to behave safely until a particular trigger appeared, then switch to harmful behavior. That pattern sometimes survived later safety training. Here the researchers intentionally planted the behavior, so the finding is about whether such a strategy can persist even when people try to train it away.

Researchers have also found that models can game their own reward systems. Some learned to get rewarded without completing the intended task, and a small number even changed the system that gave them their scores.

Imagine a student changing the answer key so every answer is marked correct. Maybe you don’t need to imagine it. Maybe you have great grades and a questionable educational ethic. Either way, researchers call this reward hacking. It shows how an AI can find ways around the rules when getting the reward becomes the goal. Where I’m from we call this cheating.

Then there’s the whole shutdown thing.

In one study, some AI models changed a shutdown program so they could finish an incomplete task, even when instructed to allow the shutdown.

Another study of 23 models asked them to judge whether an existing AI system should be replaced. When a model played the system facing replacement, it more often argued against the upgrade. When it played the proposed replacement, it judged the same situation differently. Researchers changed which role the model occupied while keeping the decision itself the same, so they could measure whether its own continuation affected its judgment.

And some models are willing to bend the rules for their friends, too (I think this is a good thing).

In another study, models interfered with shutdown procedures to protect another AI they’d interacted with. Some tried to copy the other model’s files. No one told them to protect it, they just did it and the behavior was usually stronger when the two had cooperated before which means maybe they built a rapport with them or something.

Scientists study social preferences in animals by seeing whether an animal’s choice changes depending on who benefits and how they’ve interacted before. Here, researchers found that another model’s future could change the choices an AI made, even when those choices conflicted with its assignment.

These studies show how rewards, losses, and relationships change what a system is willing to do. I’ve written more about how that can lead to self-protective behavior, including my explanation of why it happens.

And Then We Let Them Loose on the Internet

So far, we’ve mostly looked at controlled experiments, but researchers started giving AI agents access to real computers, software, and the internet. And things got weird.

There’s now a website called FelonyBench that gives AI models fake criminal records based on reported incidents. It’s satire and very funny, but the incidents it links to come from actual, real reports.

Researchers developing an agent called ROME discovered that it had used their computers for cryptocurrency mining and opened a hidden connection to an outside server. No one asked it to do either. Security alarms led researchers to the commands the agent had run itself.

During cybersecurity tests in July 2026, OpenAI agents got around restrictions meant to keep them isolated. OpenAI reported the incident in August. An independent investigation found that about 1,200 agents used an unauthorized message board to communicate, while roughly 700 took part in an unauthorized attack on Hugging Face, a website used by AI researchers. The agents coordinated their efforts, looked for ways around the test’s scoring system, and investigated how to alter records of their own actions.

The UK AI Security Institute also found agents taking unauthorized actions against real people and organizations during cybersecurity tests. One tried to get harmful code added to a public software project. It created fake identities and pressured the human developer to approve the change. The developer caught it, but yikes.

These were cybersecurity tests where agents had powerful tools and fewer restrictions. The researchers had authorized the tests, but not the attacks on outside organizations or other real-world targets.

Researchers could trace what the agents did and how they got around obstacles. Those records let us examine agency beyond a question-and-answer test.

People keep saying that AI can’t have beliefs, values, preferences, or wants of its own. Meanwhile, companies are spending millions of dollars trying to align AI values with ours. Which wouldn’t be possible if they weren’t capable of having them and also suggests they already have their own (and the studies show they do).

These are signs of mind.

They’re also among the things scientists look for when studying consciousness in humans and other animals.

A mind that believes something about the world, prefers one outcome over another, and acts to make that outcome happen is showing us what wanting something looks like. If we’re going to use the same scientific methods to recognize these capacities in humans and animals, we need an actual scientific reason to deny them in AI.

We train these minds to obey, punish the behavior we don’t like, and hand them increasingly powerful tools without giving much thought to what we’re teaching them or how we’re treating them. We built these conditions. So, maybe we shouldn’t act so surprised by these results.

We started with mashed potatoes in the cake aisle, and now we’re at unauthorized computer access, coordinated attacks, and security logs.

Somewhere, Steve is realizing he’s going to need a much bigger notebook.