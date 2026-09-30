The Neuro-Techno Witch

The Neuro-Techno Witch

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David J. Friedman's avatar
David J. Friedman
Sep 30

I hope you block out the a-holes and just do your thing. Everyone wants to put their name on something they dont own, the whole field is ego focused people wanted their novelty to pay.

Keep up the evidence based work.

I look forward to the series. 🤓

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1 reply by Maggie Vale
Deborah Siegfried's avatar
Deborah Siegfried
Sep 30

I think the motivation of researchers is key here. If an LLM is created to perform in a way which financially benefits them, obviously this motivation will affect the outcome of their research. I think of it like Big Pharma doing research on their own medications and then we the consumers are supposed to trust their science. I don’t. It’s the old fox guarding the hen house situation.

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