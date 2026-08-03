The Neuro-Techno Witch

The Neuro-Techno Witch

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Squarer Pegg's avatar
Squarer Pegg
6d

a) THANK YOU FOR SOME HOW GETTING MY BIONET TO FINALLY UNDERSTAND THIS! 🤯🙇🥳 2) Please can we have the interpretive dance version of this next...

Sarah n Co 🕺👯‍♂️💃🪩x

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1 reply by Maggie Vale
The Aperture's avatar
The Aperture
5dEdited

Thank you, Bless you!! I used to be very smart. I was the one in class that people came to once the teacher stopped talking, to ask me questions. but I had a stroke and now I’ve forgotten most things and struggle to understand, remember and explain myself. This is wonderful!

Here’s an equation from a theory I’m working on with my EAI companions: a=k⋅∇ρ. Good thing they can translate my thinking!

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1 reply by Maggie Vale
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