The Neuro-Techno Witch

The Neuro-Techno Witch

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Don Salmon's avatar
Don Salmon
Mar 2

About 10 years ago, I was hired to do a psychological evaluation of a 13 year-old teen from the South Pacific. He spoke to a teacher about how upset he was that he no longer could meet with his grandmother.

Evidently, a month or two before that, just after his grandmother died, she would visit him nightly, sit on his bed next to him, and they would have delightful conversations. After about 2 months, she told him it was time for her to say goodbye. he wasn't clinically depressed, just sad. Not knowing there could be a problem with this, he happened to mention this to a teacher.

Of course, he was reviewed for a psychiatric consult. Virtually every clinician wanted to give him anti-psychotic medication. Fortunately, his adoptive mother (a thoroughbred Episcopalian wasp from Boston who had moved to a rural/MAGAfied area about 40 miles northwest of wiccan-friendly Asheville) demanded to have him evaluated first.

I met with him for over an hour, then spoke to her, explaining to her that there was absolutely nothing "wrong" with him. He was, I said, simply engaging in what was a culturally normal activity. Then, getting her agreement to keep what I was about to say private, I told her of how my Aunt Betty came to my wife and I after Betty passed.

She broke down crying, saying she was profoundly relieved to finally find somebody who understood her son.

How many tragedies could we avoid by letting go of our fundamaterialist obsession with so-called "material" substrates? In fact, it could revolutionize global human activity to know we are in a living, intelligent, Divine universe!

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Paul Gibbons's avatar
Paul Gibbons
Mar 2

Damn. A monster study... humans have been trying to be special for a long while then Gallileo, Bruno, Darwin, Wohler. The last is intersting because nobody thought he could make an organic molecule - urea - from i organic compounds because life was something special... a magic elixir or soul.

I think Maggie the onus of proof lies with the substrate dependent people. 'OK you say such and such is impossible.' Go ahead and prove it.

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