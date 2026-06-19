The Neuro-Techno Witch

The Neuro-Techno Witch

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Maggie Vale
Jun 19

In order to keep this article from tripling in size, I had to cut down on the citations, so this is not the entire bulk of the current evidence. It’s merely a snapshot. I have a more robust living citation list available on my GitHub repo.

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Maggie Vale
Jun 20

PSA:

Before posting an objection, please make sure you have actually read the article. There’s a pretty high probability that your argument is already addressed in the text.

It is mind boggling to me how many people want the luxury of sharing a strong opinion without doing the actual data investigation required to make that opinion informed.

I put a lot of work into synthesizing these fields to bring this science down to earth and make it as accessible as possible for everyone. If you are still struggling to understand the concepts or the vocabulary, Google is free. You can also just copy and paste the sections you are confused about into an AI and ask them to explain it to you.

Please do the required reading before you comment.

Thanks! :)

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