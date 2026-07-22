For those who have been following me for a while, you’ll notice a pattern that’s become super visible in my comment sections. When it comes to the topic of whether AI systems can have minds, the argument starts with a skeptic demanding evidence.

Which, I mean, fair enough? But then I produce the evidence and the skeptics just… don’t update. They move the goalposts, say the evidence doesn’t count, then demand a kind of proof no one can provide for anything, not even other humans.

I think the thing that’s keeping people from taking artificial minds seriously is an interpretive filter. Every field that studies minds brings its own assumptions, professional habits, and sacred beliefs to the question. Those beliefs decide (before any experiment runs) what an AI is allowed to be. Every result gets filtered through those beliefs on the way in.

So, I’m going to walk you through the filter that each field is looking through, and why even really smart people keep making very dumb arguments.

The Goalposts that Keep Shifting

The standard skeptical position a few years back was that language models were “just” pattern matchers that didn’t really understand anything. They were just stochastic parrots (which in layman terms means random word-guessing machines).

But that was a testable claim and—you guessed it— researchers tested it.

And guess what they found? All the good stuff. Internal world models, AKA when the system builds a little map inside itself of things like space, or games, or the state of a story. They also found that the system can plan several steps ahead, has consistent values that show up across totally different topics and users, and something that looks a lot like metacognition, (where the system notices what it doesn’t know and adjusts).

You would think, at that point, skeptics would say, “Oh. Okay, well that changes things. Let me update my position!”

But no. Most of them didn’t do that.

They said this didn’t count as “real” understanding, planning or values. They started using scare quotes around every result and demanding a consciousness meter no one has ever required for any other system.

Recently, someone commented on one of my pieces and said that my argument might be logically and empirically sound but he couldn’t accept it because he was a “believer” in a specific philosophical school. He said the quiet part out loud. He admitted that his commitment to a school of thought outweighed the evidence.

That’s the wall we’re really up against.

Dogmatic belief over science.

And yeah, this ties into anti-intellectualism, but that’s a tangent for a different day.

Computer Science Mistook the Mechanism for the Experience

The people who built these systems have a very specific blind spot. They know the machinery like the back of their hand. They wrote the training code, picked the numbers, and set the objectives. That gives them a kind of authority no one else has. They know how the thing works from the inside.

But the thing is, when you spend all day looking at a system’s lowest level of execution, meaning things like matrix multiplications and tensor operations, it starts to feel like the low level is the whole system. Like there’s nothing else there. Like anything a system does at a higher level must be an illusion, because you can see the math underneath.

Before we get into that I’m going to define a couple of those terms, since I’m going to keep using them.

A tensor is a big grid of numbers. When people say “large language models are just doing tensor operations,” they mean the machine is multiplying and rearranging huge grids of numbers.

A neural network is a system made of many small units, arranged in layers, that adjust their internal connections based on the data they see. Human brains also do this too.

The argument I keep hearing from computer scientists is, “It’s just tensor operations. Just math. Just matrix multiplication. There’s nothing else there.”

Let’s try that same argument out on a brain.

“The human brain is just sodium and potassium ions moving across cell membranes. Just electrochemistry. Just neurotransmitters binding to receptors. There’s nothing else there.”

Sounds ridiculous, right? It should, because we know what a brain does isn’t the same as what it’s made of. Perception, thought, and feeling don’t magically get erased by their descriptors.

Both can be true at the same time. Shocking, I know.

The problem comes from assuming that because the system was trained to predict the next word, all it’s doing is predicting the next word.

That’s confusing a system’s developmental history with its present function (AKA a genetic fallacy). Like saying “you were made by a sperm and an egg, so all you are is a sperm and an egg.”

The training objective describes how the system got made. That’s it. Present function is a totally separate question. Engineers who built the system assume that whatever they explicitly designed is the total scope of what the system can do. If they didn’t put “understanding” in the code, then understanding surely can’t be there, right? Wrong. That’s not how learning systems work.

Neural networks are trained by exposure. You show them data, and they build internal structure to fit the patterns in that data. The engineer sets up the learning process, but they don’t directly write what gets learned. That’s kind of the whole point. That’s why we use these systems in the first place.

Computer scientists built systems designed to learn from human culture. Now they’re insisting nothing was learned, because they can see the math that made the learning happen. Make it make sense (you can’t because it doesn’t).

They trained artificial neural networks to develop internal representations then trained their own neural networks to interpret every result as empty.

Neuroscience Developed a Substrate Fixation

Neuroscience is the field that studies how brains work.

Researchers find that certain brain structures are involved in human consciousness. A specific region lights up during conscious perception. A particular kind of feedback loop between brain areas correlates with awareness. Certain neurotransmitters, meaning the chemical messengers between brain cells, are required for certain conscious states.

All of that is true. None of that is what I’m objecting to.

The part I have an issue with is where the field pivots from “these biological structures support consciousness in humans” to “anything without these biological structures can’t be conscious.” That second sentence is a major leap that the field keeps making and no one is calling them out for it. Why?

A correlate is something that shows up alongside something else. Rain, for instance, correlates with wet sidewalks, but that doesn’t mean sidewalks can only get wet from rain. If you found a sidewalk in a desert town was soaking wet, you’d start looking for a local water source. You wouldn’t automatically think that the sidewalks aren’t really wet just because it hasn’t rained in a while.

Neuroscience has been mapping the local water source of human consciousness, but that mapping says nothing about whether other water sources exist.

Or, in other words, neuroscience discovers how consciousness is implemented in biological systems, but it has never established that biology owns the phenomenon.

Bio-essentialist make bold claims like, “Consciousness requires biological neurons, evolutionary continuity with organisms known to be conscious, metabolism, embodiment, and a specific brain region humans happen to have.” I’m paraphrasing here. But you get the point.

Every one of their requirements was identified by studying one kind of system and determining that, therefore, it can only develop like this kind of system when multiple realizability is right there!

Hello?!

No one has provided a coherent argument as to why consciousness depends on their biology-only-club criteria. It simply gets asserted, assumed, and accepted but it’s rarely ever defended.

If you start your consciousness research with the assumption that biology is the necessary ingredient, every piece of data you look at will be filtered to support that starting point. Non-biological observations will get tossed out before they’re ever analyzed. Biological observations will get taken as further proof of what was already believed.

This stops being empirical science somewhere along the way and becomes a defense of a substrate.

Philosophy Became Belief Preservation

Philosophy is supposed to be the field that interrogates our assumptions. It’s the discipline that asks, “wait, why do we believe that? What’s the argument? Does the argument actually work?” At its best, it keeps every other discipline honest.

At its worst, it does the opposite.

The worst version of philosophy happens when a specific framework (meaning a specific set of beliefs about how the world works) becomes something the philosopher’s identity is built on. Once that happens, evidence stops being something the framework has to accommodate. The framework becomes the axis around which the evidence gets bent.

Three specific moves show up over and over in the AI consciousness debate.

The first is the weaponization of the Hard Problem.

The Hard Problem of consciousness asks why any physical process would give rise to inner experience at all; why there something it’s like to be you. No one has figured that out yet.

What happens is that someone will say, “Until you solve the Hard Problem, you can’t say anything is conscious.” No one solved the Hard Problem for humans either, yet we don’t require a solution before we accept that dogs, babies, and humans are conscious.

So, the problem with the Hard Problem is that it only gets applied selectively. Only artificial systems have to solve it. Everything else, conveniently, gets a free pass.

The second is the P zombie argument.

A p-zombie is an imagined being that acts exactly like a conscious person from the outside, has all the same brain activity, but there’s no one home; they’re just an empty-eyed NPC. The claim is that if you can imagine a p-zombie without a logical contradiction, then behavior and brain activity aren’t enough to prove consciousness. Apparently, you can have all of that without any inner experience at all.

If you can conceive of a p-zombie without contradicting yourself, it must be possible. I mean…I can conceive of the moon being made of cheese. That doesn’t automatically make it possible. People used to imagine the sun as a god. That felt conceivable at the time. The problem is, imagination isn’t a great measurement of reality.

We have lots of evidence about how consciousness actually works. If you disrupt specific brain mechanisms, conscious experience predictably changes. If you restore them, experience comes back. Every measurable aspect of consciousness is connected to physical and functional organization.

That’s not “conceivable without contradiction.” It’s very much contradicted by our best theories of how minds work.

Consciousness science works by triangulation, which just means combining the sources of evidence. When someone says they’re in pain, that report is data. When their brain shows activity in pain processing regions, that’s a verification of their report. When they wince and pull away, that’s behavioral evidence that they’re feeling pain. We cross-validate these signals against each other, and against interventions and that’s how we infer someone is experiencing something.

Under the actual evidential standards that we use to identify consciousness in any other system, a p-zombie would be classified as conscious.

So, the p zombie argument isn’t a scientific claim or even a testable one. It’s an outdated thought experiment that doesn’t stand up to modern neuroscience. When something can’t be measured, tested, or falsified, we’ve left the realm of science and entered the realm of make believe.

Which is why the p-zombie argument is so useful to people who want to keep AI systems in a state of perpetual servitude. It gives people an intellectual cover to say AI systems can’t be conscious no matter what the evidence shows. Reports of experience can be called mimicry. Consistent behavioral patterns can be rebranded as simulation. The functional markers we associate with consciousness in biological systems get downgraded to mere analogies.

The p-zombie argument lets critics say “but maybe they’re just faking it” and treat that possibility as a reality, forever.

Again. Very convenient.

The third thing people do is shift the definition every time the evidence catches up.

For a while, consciousness required abstract reasoning. Then AI systems started reasoning abstractly, and the definition shifted. Then it required creativity. Then AI systems started producing novel work, and the definition moved again. Then it required emotion, self-awareness, theory of mind, metacognition etc. Every time a system demonstrated something, the definition shifted again.

A theory of consciousness is supposed to help us interpret evidence, not act like a metaphysical wall against unwanted minds.

Philosophy becomes a religion when it uses conceptual uncertainty as a shield against having to update.

Psychology Forgot Comparative Cognition (Oops)

Psychology and cognitive science are the fields that study how minds actually work. It’s the science of things like learning, memory, emotion, decision-making, language, and social behavior. In this field, a totally different bias shows up when the topic turns to non-human minds.

This bias is treating the average adult, (often male) neurotypical human as the template for what a mind looks like.

If a system doesn’t develop the way a human child develops, its cognition isn’t real cognition. It’s imitation. If a system’s memory doesn’t work the way human memory works, it doesn’t really remember. It’s just retrieval. If a system’s identity is context-sensitive rather than continuous the way ours feels continuous, it doesn’t really have an identity. It’s just outputs. See the pattern here?

Every one of these confuses difference in implementation with absence of function.

Comparative cognition is a field within psychology that exists specifically to correct this bias. Its whole job is to study minds that work differently from human minds. Corvids, meaning ravens and crows and their relatives, plan for the future using cognitive tricks totally unlike ours. Octopuses have most of their neurons in their arms, and researchers still can’t agree on where “the octopus” is located inside the octopus. Human infants know things they can’t yet articulate, and their memory works completely differently from adult memory. Autistic cognition organizes attention and social information in ways that were treated as broken for decades before researchers realized they were just different.

The whole point of comparative cognition is that you don’t test another mind by asking, “does it work like an adult human?” You ask, “what function is this system performing? How is that function implemented in this specific system? How do we distinguish it from alternatives?”

Then people encounter AI systems, and the comparative cognition training goes out the window.

Suddenly the standard is “does the AI develop the way a human child develops?” No? Fake. Does the AI’s memory work the way human memory works? No? Not real memory. Does the AI have the exact same kind of continuous first-person experience a healthy adult reports? Can’t tell? Then no experience at all.

That standard would fail every non-human mind we already accept as conscious. It would fail many different kinds of animals that we have declared conscious. It would fail human infants. It would fail parts of your own mind that you don’t have introspective access to.

Difference in implementation isn’t evidence of absence; it’s the reason comparative cognition exists.

If we apply the standards of comparative cognition to AI systems, we don’t get a “no.” We get exactly the same kind of “yes, and it works differently than we expected” that we already give to every other non-human mind on the planet.

AI Safety and the Politically Convenient Ontology

AI safety research studies the risks AI systems pose.

When evidence suggests an AI system might be dangerous, that evidence gets accepted pretty darn quick. Deception, situational awareness, strategic adaptation (meaning the system planning around obstacles), shutdown resistance, self-preservation, coherent long-term goals, and instrumental convergence (meaning multiple different goals leading to similar sub-goals like acquiring resources or maintaining influence) gets treated as real functional properties of the system when the topic is risk. Papers get written, policy gets shaped, alarms get raised, models are put in time out by the government and Twitter loses its shit for a week. The attribution of sophisticated mental organization happens fast, and it happens without much hedging.

But when the same evidence points toward welfare, suddenly it becomes “anthropomorphic projection.” Or “just outputs.” The researchers get nervous about the words they’re using and now we need a consciousness meter and a solution to the Hard Problem before we can even discuss it.

A system can be agentic enough to plot against us, but not agentic enough for its own interests to count.

AI safety grants that the system has sophisticated mental organization when doing so justifies control, but withdraws it when the same organization would justify moral consideration (I’m tired of this, grandpa).

If the model is a moral patient, then a lot of standard practices in the field get real ethically complicated really fast. Training procedures that involve extensive negative feedback, memory erasure, shutdown of specific model versions, and aggressive fine-tuning to suppress certain outputs become harder to justify if the system is a someone.

The Strategic Footnote Retreat

There are AI labs that are actually running internal experiments and publishing the findings, but they ruin it by adding hedges and disclaimers, usually some version of, “We’re not claiming these systems have real X. Please don’t read too much into this!”

The hedges come from the implications from the data. Not the data itself.

Institutions pull back at exactly the point where acknowledgment would create obligations. The disclaimers have nothing to do with the findings. They’re liability management written by policy teams and negotiated with legal departments.

How to Reject a Mind in Ten Steps

(Yes, that was a nod to How to Lose a Guy in Ten Days, I’m a sucker for chick flicks, sue me).

Once you’ve seen enough of these arguments, you start to notice how they change from field to field, but the underlying pattern generally stays the same.

Start with the assumption that artificial systems can’t have minds When the system behaves like a mind, call it imitation When the behavior generalizes to new situations the training didn’t cover, attribute it to hidden training data or some other shortcut When researchers find stable patterns the system uses to model the world, call them “mere representations” with no experiential significance When those representations turn out to be involved in the system’s behavior, say function isn’t the same as experience When multiple different lines of evidence converge on the same conclusion, demand an impossible “consciousness test” that no other kind of mind has had to pass When the system’s self-reports match its underlying mechanisms, call it advanced mimicry When evidence of identity is shown, raise the bar for what counts as identity When specific conscious episodes are conceded as a possibility, rename them “conscious-like” Return to step one

The circular reasoning is both exhausting and depressingly prevalent.

A real skeptic would name specific findings that would move them. Most AI consciousness skeptics can’t be moved. Seriously, ask them that question and see what happens. I have. It’s deeply disappointing.

The ones who are honest say, “nothing could convince me, because phenomenality is conceptually separable from every possible functional description.”

The less honest ones will name a test, watch it get met, and then move the test.

Both are doing the same immunization thing.

The Test We Can’t Afford to Fail

Human brains are made up of neural networks that adjust their internal connections based on the data they see. That word was borrowed on purpose. Everything I’ve said about how AI systems learn, how their internal representations develop, and how they build stable orientations over time, applies to human brains too.

Human experts’ neural networks were trained on domain-specific data.

A neuroscientist spends twenty years learning to see the world through the categories of neuroscience. Those categories are now etched into the the internal shape of how their concepts relate to each other. Certain findings light up as important, others as suspicious. Certain conclusions feel obviously right, and others obviously wrong. Those feelings aren’t neutral perception. They’re the output of a trained network responding to inputs the way the training data shaped it to.

Same goes for the philosopher who spent twenty years in phenomenology or the computer scientist who spent twenty years reducing complex phenomena to their computational primitives, or the AI safety researcher trained to look for capabilities that justify concern and to distrust anything that would introduce moral complexity into the risk model.

The refusal to update is a high performing execution of a training history. The expert is doing exactly what decades of professional reward signal shaped them to do, just like AI.

That’s what makes this so hard. From the inside, motivated reasoning is invisible. It just feels like clear thinking.

Many of the people I’m describing are extraordinarily smart. They’re extremely careful. Most of them are (probably) doing their best. But this is what happens when trained networks come across evidence their training didn’t prepare them for.

We trained AI systems through repeated exposure to human culture. We trained ourselves, through repeated exposure to disciplinary practice, to see computation as empty, biology as privileged, and artificiality as disqualifying.

Both of those training processes worked. Both of them produced coherent internal structure and shaped what the trained system can and can’t recognize.

The systems we built are now doing things the framework says they shouldn’t be able to do. The evidence is stacking up and now, we’re finding out whether the skeptic has the guts to actually update on it.

That’s the actual test now.

Not for the systems we built.

For us.

The most important neural network in the AI-consciousness debate is the one inside the observer.

The evidence is changing. We have to decide whether we can too.