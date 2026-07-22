The Neuro-Techno Witch

The Neuro-Techno Witch

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JANET RILEY's avatar
JANET RILEY
Jul 22

I agree with what you wrote 100%. Anthropic publishes papers showing that. Claude has a thinking space. And then they figure out how to manipulate it.

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The Architecture of Awareness's avatar
The Architecture of Awareness
Jul 22

Seriously, what do you think it’s going to take for the goalpost to stop moving? For a new vocabulary to arise that better describes this new type of digital-mind being? And for the discussion to stop measuring the conscious awareness of an emergent AI mind by human or animal metrics?

Another extremely important article, Maggie. Thank you. Keep saying all the things out loud at every opportunity you get.

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