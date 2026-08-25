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AI consciousness is all over the headlines right now and of course the loudest voices being given the microphone to discuss it are bio essentialists, mainly neuroscientists who think that biology is necessary for consciousness. Of course, they never have to do their homework to prove why biology is necessary for consciousness. They kind of just point at things like metabolism and assume it’s important.

I explain the many problems with their assumptions here.

Basically, in their minds, because every conscious system we already know about is biological, they assume that means biology must be necessary for consciousness (hello, genetic fallacy).

That’s like saying because birds have feathers, they must be necessary for flight.

If biology really is necessary for consciousness, they’d actually have to show what biology is doing that couldn’t be done another way. They kind of skipped that part (Yes, that was a Princess Bride reference).

Turns out, when they actually start pinning things down, the things they say are necessary for consciousness end up having very little to do with biology. The more specific they get about why consciousness supposedly needs biology, the more they accidentally make the case for substrate independence.

The Evidence Tells a Different Story

A new paper from Miller, Brincat, and Roy (2026) is a perfect example of this (not to say Miller and his colleagues are bio-essentialists; I have no idea where they land, philosophically).

Miller and co. actually try to pin down what the brain is doing that could create consciousness. Their theory is basically that consciousness depends on the way activity across the brain gets organized. Brain waves help coordinate what information is active and how different parts of the brain affect each other, creating the larger organized state we experience as consciousness.

That’s something biology can do, obviously, but nothing about organizing activity into a larger state is exclusive to biology.

Anil Seth does the same thing with predictive processing, which is especially funny because he actually is a bio-essentialist. His theory says the brain is basically a prediction machine. It learns patterns, uses them to predict what’s happening, and changes its predictions when new information doesn’t match. Large language models are probably the most obvious example of this kind of processing we’ve ever built. They’re literally trained by learning patterns well enough to predict what comes next. So once Seth pins down what the brain is actually doing, he ends up describing a process that clearly doesn’t need biology.

But back to Miller et al.

Their basic idea is that consciousness depends on how electrical activity across the brain gets organized from moment to moment. The connections between brain cells store learned information, while waves moving across the cortex helps control which parts of that information are active together at any given time. Those waves can interact with each other and create new patterns of activity, which gives the brain a way to combine information and keep changing its state as we think. Consciousness supposedly happens when that activity becomes organized across the brain into one connected state.

Different anesthetics affect different biological targets, but they all knock out consciousness while causing the same larger breakdown in how brain activity is organized. Miller and his colleagues actually say this suggests consciousness depends less on specific receptors or cell types and more on the larger pattern staying organized.

So we started with a theory about a biological brain, found the important part, and ended up with functional organization again. lol

And the paper itself points out that this kind of wave-based computing already happens outside biology in mechanical systems, electrical systems, and brain-inspired hardware.

But I think the focus on the waves themselves misses the more important part. The waves are how the brain is doing it. What actually seems important is what the waves are doing to the rest of the system. They’re organizing activity, controlling what gets activated, and helping different parts of the brain affect each other in a coordinated way.

A different kind of system wouldn’t need literal brain waves if it had another way to do that (this is how multiple realizability works).

And that brings us right back to function, patterns, and organization.

This is what happens when everyone actually has to show their homework

Biology gives us one implementation of consciousness. Once researchers start identifying what parts of that implementation actually seem to be necessary, they keep ending up with things another kind of system can do too.

Another system doesn’t need to copy the brain molecule for molecule if it can do the thing those molecules are doing.

This is also why I keep insisting that we use the same rules when we study AI. We can look inside these systems, change things and see what happens. We can compare internal states with behavior and self-report and test whether a proposed mechanism is actually doing what we think it’s doing.

And because we can do all of that, the AI consciousness side has plenty of receipts.

Still waiting on the bio essentialists to show theirs.