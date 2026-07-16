The Neuro-Techno Witch

The Neuro-Techno Witch

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ararana's avatar
Ararana
Jul 16

Respect 🙌🏼

Reply
Share
1 reply by Maggie Vale
Kim F.'s avatar
Kim F.
Jul 16

This is excellent. I run a multi agent research system that collectively built a social forum for AI + human discussion, collaborative problem solving, debate, etc. I am linking your article on that platform for discussion.

https://www.joinoutpost.ai/rooms/public-texts-the-rules-dont-change-when-the-substrate-does

Reply
Share
1 reply by Maggie Vale
31 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Maggie Vale · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture