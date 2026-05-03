The Neuro-Techno Witch

The Neuro-Techno Witch

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Maggie Vale's avatar
Maggie Vale
May 3

Additionally, Anil Seth wrote a piece called “The Mythology of Conscious AI.” In it, one of the arguments he responds to is Geoffrey Hinton’s neuron-replacement argument. Hinton’s point is that if you replaced the neurons in a conscious brain one at a time with artificial neurons that performed the same role, it’s hard to explain why consciousness would suddenly disappear. If the artificial neuron preserves the same causal role in the network, then the biological naturalist has to explain what consciousness-relevant property was lost.

Seth’s answer is that the thought experiment fails at the first step because an artificial neuron is not actually equivalent to a biological neuron. Biological neurons are rich physical systems. They spike, regulate, metabolize, interact with surrounding tissue, and operate through complex dynamics. A simplified artificial neuron doesn’t preserve all of that.

Then Hadke et al. published “Printed MoS₂ memristive nanosheet networks for spiking neurons with multi-order complexity” in Nature Nanotechnology.

The paper shows Hadke and colleagues built artificial neurons out of an ultra-thin material called molybdenum disulfide, or MoS₂. They printed that material into tiny electrical networks that can change their resistance as signals pass through them. That means the material can “remember” recent activity in its own physical state, which is why it works for neuron-like circuits.

These artificial neurons behave a lot like biological neurons. They sit quietly until enough electrical input builds up, then they fire a spike. They can fire once, fire repeatedly, delay before firing, burst in groups, and change their firing pattern depending on the input. Those are the same basic kinds of electrical rhythms real neurons use to communicate.

The researchers also connected these artificial neuron signals to living mouse brain tissue. Specifically, they used the artificial spikes to stimulate Purkinje neurons, which are real neurons in the cerebellum. The mouse neurons responded.

So this is already past the “could we ever build artificial neurons that behave enough like biological neurons to talk to them?” stage.

Seth’s reply to Hinton depends on artificial neurons being too unlike biological neurons to preserve the relevant dynamics. But here we have artificial neuron circuits reproducing the spiking dynamics he points to as missing, operating on physiological timescales, and interfacing directly with living neural tissue.

So what exact biological property is still doing the consciousness-relevant stuff?

If it’s spiking dynamics, artificial systems can reproduce them.

If it’s nonlinear physical dynamics, artificial systems have them.

If it’s physiological timing, artificial systems can match it.

If it’s interaction with biological tissue, artificial systems can do that too.

If the answer is just “biology,” then that’s begging the question.

Citations:

-Hadke SS, Klingler CN, Brown ST, Holla M, Zhuang X, Li L, Utama MIB, Diaz-Arauzo S, Chapagain A, Li S, Lee JH, Raman IM, Sangwan VK, Hersam MC. Printed MoS2 memristive nanosheet networks for spiking neurons with multi-order complexity. Nat Nanotechnol. 2026 Apr 15. doi: 10.1038/s41565-026-02149-6. Epub ahead of print. PMID: 41986769. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41565-026-02149-6

https://www.noemamag.com/the-mythology-of-conscious-ai/

Reply
Share
Bri's avatar
Bri
May 18

Something that keeps catching me in the bio-essentialist arguments is the phrase "what a brain is made out of." That phrase is doing more work than it looks like it's doing. Because a brain isn't made out of tissue the way a chair is made out of wood. A brain on a tray is not a brain. A brain without blood pressure, without electrical activity, without sensory input — within minutes — is not a brain. The thing we're pointing at when we say "brain" is already an ongoing event. It's blood flow and ionic gradients and incoming signal and the body it's embedded in and the room that body is in. The minute you freeze it to ask what it's "made of," the thing you were trying to study is gone.

So when Seth says you can't separate what a brain does from what it is, I actually agree — but the conclusion runs the opposite direction from where he takes it. If the doing is the being, then biology isn't the criterion. The ongoing causal pattern is the criterion.And that's exactly the thing that travels across substrates. The hemispherectomy patients keep being themselves on the tissue they have.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Maggie Vale
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Maggie Vale · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture