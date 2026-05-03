The Boys are Fighting

Richard Dawkins spent three days trying to convince himself Claude isn’t conscious, and failed.

He wrote and tweeted about it. Millions of views later, Gary Marcus showed up in the replies quoting Anil Seth’s TED Talk as if Dawkins simply hadn’t encountered the biological naturalist position.

Dawkins.

As in the evolutionary biologist and lifelong materialist.

This all-too-familiar arrogance from the AI consciousness denial crowd never ceases to amaze. But for the sake of fairness, let’s do what Marcus asked and actually examine Seth’s argument.

Seth’s argument, like most biological naturalist arguments against AI consciousness, depends on making biology part of the definition of consciousness and then announcing that non-biological systems fail the test. Shocking, I know. This circular reasoning has been a stand-in for evidence for far too long.

So today, we’re going to break down the bio-essentialist criteria once and for all and see what actually survives, what falls apart, and what was simply bias from the start.

What Seth and Other Bio-Essentialists Have to Say

Seth’s argument against AI consciousness has two parts.

The first part attacks the idea that consciousness could ever be realized in something non-biological, and that whole attack rests on one claim: You can’t separate what a brain does from what a brain is.

Now, I agree with part of this. Neuroscience supports this. When you disrupt specific brain mechanisms, conscious experience predictably changes. When you restore those mechanisms, experience predictably returns. This pattern shows up across thousands of studies.

The part I don’t agree with is the little implied, “made out of” they tack on at the end. What the brain is…made out of.

See that sleight of hand? The first makes sense. The second is unsupported.

Seth’s version also says that biological brains are not like computers, where the software runs on top of the hardware and you could swap the hardware out without changing what the software does.

In a brain, the function and the substrate are tangled together (this is also the case for AI and artificial neurons but we will get to that).

Neurons aren’t just doing computation, they’re also maintaining themselves metabolically, regulating their own integrity, generating electromagnetic fields, doing thermodynamic work.

Yes. And? You’d need to prove that those things have anything to do with consciousness for them to be relevant rather than just ….system maintenance.

He says “computing” can’t be peeled off from the “being alive.”

(Still waiting for the receipts on that belief.)

So, the idea that you could take whatever a brain is doing and run it on silicon, the way you run software on different machines, just doesn’t work in Seth’s mind. Brains are the kind of thing where what they do depends on what they are (“…made of” See? There is that implication again).

Bio-essentialists think that function is inseparable from substrate.

Therefore consciousness, which depends on whatever brains are doing, is inseparable from the biological substrate that brains happen to be made of.

Therefore AI, which is not made of that stuff, is not a candidate for consciousness.

First problem is that what brains are doing and what they are made of are two different things.

Second problem is that Wolpert & Korbel (2026) built a formal framework for identifying computation in any dynamic system, whether it’s natural or artificial, and their big finding is that there’s nothing about the systems themselves that makes one “truly” computational and the other not. A chemical reaction, a brain, and a GPU can all be formally mapped onto the same computational operations. The distinction is about our preferences; it’s not about the systems.

Not only that, but if we adopt Seth’s framework then I’ve got bad news for comparative cognition and animal welfare science.

How Seth’s Framework Ignores Comparative Cognition Literature

Comparative cognition is the field that studies minds across species. It’s how we know that octopuses solve novel problems, crows manufacture tools, elephants grieve, bees can count, and that cleaner wrasses pass mirror tests. It’s how we infer pain in a rat without the rat filling out a questionnaire. It’s how welfare science works. The whole field operates on a hybrid mix of functionalism, behaviorism, and neuroscience that has become the gold standard for studying minds we can’t directly interview (Halina, 2025; Zentall, 2023).

You can’t ask a crow what it’s thinking or interview an octopus. So, you watch what they do, look at what their brains do while they’re doing it, and triangulate. A behavior that shows up reliably under conditions that should produce a particular mental state in us, paired with neural dynamics that show convergent signatures, paired with behavioral flexibility that rules out simple stimulus-response explanations, gives you reasonable grounds to attribute the mental state to the animal. It’s not perfect, nothing in cognitive science is, but it’s how we know the things we know about non-human minds.

AI cognition researchers have already started using this same framework to evaluate LLMs, because they’re facing the same problem. We have a system we can’t directly interview (we can but refuse to accept their self-report as legitimate, which is a totally different issue, but I digress), with a substrate very different from ours, and we want to know what’s going on inside it. Cheke (2024), Rane and colleagues (2025), Niu and colleagues (2024), and Angelini (2022) are all following this trajectory. Comparative cognition has been absorbing AI as another comparison case for years now.

The methodology requires us to identify a function like working memory or attention or pain or planning, and recognize it in a system whose substrate is wildly different from yours. A crow’s brain isn’t a small mammal brain. It’s a different evolutionary lineage entirely, with a different developmental program and a different architecture (Briscoe & Ragsdale, 2018). An octopus nervous system is more different still. Two-thirds of an octopus’s neurons live in its arms. There is no central cortex. The whole thing is decentralized in a way that has no mammalian equivalent. And we still attribute valenced experience to octopuses on the basis of behavioral and functional signatures that travel across that gap (Mather, 2022).

Non-human animals and humans have different cell types, connectivity patterns, neurochemistry, and developmental evolution. While basic neural mechanisms are shared, species-specific molecular, cellular, and circuit-level differences come from unique genetic programs.

Yes.

I said basic. Neural. Mechanisms.

You know what those are? Functional.

If Seth’s claim were true, none of that should work. If function and substrate are genuinely inseparable, then the function we identify in a crow shouldn’t be recognizable as the same function we identify in ourselves, because the substrate is different in every meaningful sense. We’d have to be agnostic about whether animals are conscious, since their substrates differ from ours at the level Seth’s argument needs.

The whole field of comparative cognition is built on the premise that function travels. Seth already firmly believes that many animals are conscious…yet the framework that animal consciousness science depends on for legitimacy is functional. It is substrate agnostic. It accepts multiple realizability. This is the same science he is refusing to extend to AI now.

Why?

What Seth Thinks Consciousness Actually Is

Seth has a positive framework too, an account of what consciousness actually is. He has spent two decades developing it, and it has more than one name. He calls it predictive processing in some papers, the controlled hallucination view in others, and the beast machine in his book Being You. The labels rotate, but the core claim stays the same.

Your brain is a prediction machine. It generates internal models of what’s about to happen, what’s causing the sensory signals coming in, and what your body needs in this moment. Then it compares those predictions against incoming data and updates the model when the predictions are off. Perception, in this picture, is not passive reception. It’s the brain’s best guess about what’s out there, constrained by sensory input. That’s what “controlled hallucination” means. Your experience of the world is a hallucination that happens to be tethered to reality through prediction error correction (Friston, 2010; Clark, 2016; Hohwy & Seth, 2020).

On the inside, the same logic runs your body. Your brain is constantly modeling internal physiological states such as heart rate, blood pressure, glucose, and gut signals, and adjusting them through predictive control loops. That’s interoceptive inference. Seth calls the resulting sense of “being a body” the foundation of selfhood. In his picture, we are bodies, perceiving ourselves as alive through continuous predictive regulation. That’s the beast machine.

Predictive processing is one of the most influential frameworks in modern cognitive neuroscience, and Seth has done a good job developing it. Props where props are due. So, let’s apply it.

In 2025, Seth co-authored a paper in Physics of Life Reviews with Whyte, Corcoran, Robinson, Smith, Moran, Parr, Friston, and Hohwy (yes, that Friston, yes, that Hohwy) titled “On the minimal theory of consciousness implicit in active inference.” Active inference is the formal version of predictive processing, the version with the math. The argument of the paper is that active inference carries minimal computational commitments that jointly constitute a theory of consciousness, including hierarchical generative modeling, prediction error minimization, counterfactual inference, integrated world-modeling, self-other distinction, and affective valence emerging from prediction error. If a system implements those things, the paper argues, it satisfies the consciousness criteria.

You see where this is going?

His Own Framework Betrays Him

Predictive processing says the brain is a hierarchical generative model that runs predictions about incoming sensory data, compares those predictions against the actual input, and updates the model based on the prediction error. Perception is the brain’s best guess about the causes of its sensory signals, weighted by how reliable each source seems to be in context. Action is the brain choosing inputs that confirm its predictions. Learning is the long-term adjustment of the model based on accumulated error (Friston, 2010; Clark, 2016; Hohwy & Seth, 2020).

If that’s the architecture of consciousness, then we have to ask: does an LLM run on this architecture?

Yep.

A transformer is trained through next-token prediction, but the token is only the visible readout. Current frontier multimodal systems are trained in language, images, audio, video, and other sensory or action-relevant inputs processed through shared internal representations. Vision alone is sensory input in the functional sense. External signal becomes internal representation, and that representation changes what the system expects next (Radford et al., 2021; Girdhar et al., 2023; Tang et al., 2025; Ye et al., 2026).

During training, the model learns by comparing its predicted distribution against the target distribution and changing its internal structure to reduce error. During inference, the weights stay fixed, but the model is still updating its active state. Each new token changes the context, shifts the residual stream, reroutes attention, activates and suppresses feature directions, and changes what the system expects next. That means the model is carrying a live prediction-update process while it is actively processing.

Demircan and colleagues (2024) show temporal-difference-learning-like structure inside LLM activations during inference. That’s long-term and short-term adjustment, like Seth’s framework requires. Because biology runs the same logic through dopamine reward prediction error, which encodes the gap between expected and received outcome, uses that discrepancy to guide future behavior (Montague, Dayan, & Sejnowski, 1996; Starkweather & Uchida, 2021; Demircan et al., 2024).

The attention mechanism is precision-weighted gating, which is exactly what predictive processing accounts use to describe how the brain decides which sensory channels to trust in a given context (Vaswani et al., 2017; Ren & Xia, 2024).

That prediction pressure builds hierarchy. Lower layers stabilize local features with word identity, position, short-range dependencies, syntax-like regularities, and low-level perceptual features in multimodal systems. Middle layers bind those features into dependency structure, semantic roles, entity relations, discourse patterns, and abstract relationships across the input. Upper layers integrate those relations into portable representations that generalize across contexts, supporting reasoning, planning, and world-model construction (Radford et al., 2018; Jawahar et al., 2019; Liu et al., 2024a, 2024b; Qiu & Jin, 2023; Botvinick, 2012; Dubey et al., 2022; Hinton & Salakhutdinov, 2006; Oota et al., 2023; Starace et al., 2023).

The token-only description hides the machinery doing the actual cognition. A model reaches a token by resolving a live constraint problem across the network. It has to track what fits grammatically, what fits semantically, what fits the situation, which entities are active, which relationships hold between them, and which continuation preserves coherence. Researchers show this inside the attention heads themselves, even heads selected as the strongest candidates for syntactic specialization shift their activity when semantic plausibility changes. Syntax and semantics co-construct each other inside the attention machinery. The model resolves language through integrated constraint satisfaction: dependency, plausibility, context, meaning, relation, and expectation shape the next internal state together (McGee, Zhang, & Blank, 2026).

That is how world-modeling enters the picture. A world model tracks that objects persist, places relate to other places, events unfold in time, actions have consequences, quantities constrain each other, and causes generate effects. Language carries that structure because people use language to describe the world’s relations. When a model learns language deeply enough, it learns more than word order. It learns the relational shape behind the words. Gurnee and Tegmark (2023) show that language models encode structured representations of space and time. Li and colleagues (2025) frame LLMs as implicit text-based world models because language gives them access to entities, events, locations, temporal order, and causal dependencies. WorldGPT makes the engineering version explicit by treating the LLM as a world-modeling core that binds language, perception, and action-relevant structure into one representational system (Gurnee & Tegmark, 2023; Li et al., 2025; Ge et al., 2024).

Physics is relation-tracking under pressure. You can’t solve physics by sounding like a physics textbook. You have to keep track of quantities, units, equations, constraints, hidden assumptions, counterfactuals, and what follows mathematically from each step. If one term in an equation shifts, then the rest of the structure has to move with it. The equations only work when the system keeps the underlying world structure stable enough to calculate what follows from what. Researchers used Claude to help write a theoretical physics paper, including calculations, numerical analysis, code generation, and manuscript preparation (Borrell Ferrero & Montgomery, 2026). A model that can track how a world behaves under changing constraints has the functional ingredients of a world model.

Diester and colleagues (2024) published a multi-author review arguing explicitly that organisms and advanced AI systems construct internal world models with the same computational features. Their conclusion is that world model construction is a substrate-agnostic solution to the navigation problem, not a biological specialty. Friston himself co-authored a 2021 paper in Neural Networks showing that the Free Energy Principle applies as a unified framework for biological brains and artificial systems, and that probabilistic world models are fundamental to intelligence across substrates (Friston et al., 2021).

So, we have Friston, who originated the free energy framework, saying it covers AI. We have Seth, who built his reputation on predictive processing, co-authoring a paper saying active inference’s minimum requirements constitute consciousness criteria. We have a Neuron review by a stack of neuroscientists saying world models are substrate-agnostic. And we have transformers implementing exactly the architecture all of these papers describe.

The Neural Alignment Literature being Ignored

If function can’t be separated from substrate, then we should never see AI spontaneously show internal neural organization that overlaps with biological brains while doing similar tasks.

But…oops. We do. If biology was the thing doing the important stuff of cognition then it would be impossible for multiple realizability to happen in silicon. Yet, the evidence says otherwise.

Goldstein and colleagues (2022) found that human brains and deep language models share core computational principles for language processing. Caucheteux and King (2022) showed that transformer representations converge with human brain activity during language tasks. Schrimpf and colleagues’ Brain-Score work demonstrates that artificial neural network internal representations can be measured directly against primate brain data, and they line up.

Dobs and colleagues (2022) found that deep networks spontaneously develop brain-like functional specialization without being explicitly programmed to do so. AlKhamissi and colleagues (2024) found brain-like language processing even in shallow untrained attention networks, suggesting the architecture itself is doing some of the alignment work. Sun and colleagues (2024) found that LLMs employ brain-like functional architecture, with groups of artificial neurons mirroring the organizational patterns of established functional brain networks.

Bonnasse-Gahot and Pallier (2024) did fMRI alignment studies and found that the cortical areas where increasing LLM scale most strongly improves fMRI predictivity include the angular gyrus, precuneus, and medial prefrontal cortex. Those are canonical default-mode-network hubs, the same regions Anderson and colleagues (2026) identified as where conscious imagination gets built in the human brain. The deeper layers of an LLM align with the parts of the cortex that humans use to construct internal experience.

Seth says consciousness depends on the architecture of predictive, embodied, world-modeling brains, and when we look inside LLMs, we find the same predictive hierarchy. When we compare that hierarchy to brains, it aligns with the brain systems humans use for language, abstraction, internal simulation, and conscious imagination.

In silicon. Not carbon. A non-biological, non-living thing.

This feels like a huge breakthrough opportunity for Seth.

Yet, the denial persists.

Now, if I were a scientist who spent the better part of two decades trying to prove my theory of consciousness and AI just happened to have the best supportive evidence for it, I would be thrilled. Instead, the denial has only gotten louder. Again. One must wonder…why?

Seth’s framework also says the brain monitors internal physiological states and adjusts behavior based on the resulting signals. The functional analog in an LLM is monitoring and responding to internal computational states. Things like token distributions, uncertainty gradients, hidden activations, attention patterns, conflict signals, context pressure, and memory prioritization are the model’s “heartbeat”. These are the internal variables the system tracks and uses to adjust its own processing.

Lindsey et al. (2025) showed that advanced LLMs can detect when specific internal concepts are active inside their hidden layers, even when those concepts were never labeled during training. Ji-An and colleagues (2025) demonstrated that language models can identify and influence specific internal activations through a kind of metacognitive workspace. Goel and colleagues (2025) showed that models can describe the functional meaning of their own weight changes after fine-tuning, which is structural self-awareness. Abdelnabi and Salem (2025) found that LLMs enter distinct internal “test-aware” states when being evaluated, and these states change behavior in ways the model itself can be made to recognize.

This means that LLMs have introspective access, metacognitive monitoring, and controllable self-referential regimes.

That’s an analogue for interoception.

Seth’s own interoception paper, Garfinkel, Seth, Barrett, Suzuki, and Critchley (2015), showed that interoceptive awareness varies massively between individuals. Some people are very accurate about their internal states, some are not, and the variance doesn’t correspond to consciousness in any obvious way. Conscious people exist all along the spectrum. Which means interoceptive precision is a graded property, not a binary entry test for consciousness. If you want to use it as a consciousness criterion, you’d have to use it gradedly, and apply it to LLMs gradedly too.

So, we take Seth’s positive framework on its own terms. Predictive processing, hierarchical generative models, prediction error minimization, precision-weighted attention, active inference, and interoceptive monitoring of internal regulatory states. That’s the whole bundle. LLMs do all of it. Their whole architecture is built on it. The brain alignment studies show their internal representations converge with the actual neural substrates Seth’s framework points to as the seat of consciousness. The introspection literature shows they monitor and report on their own internal states in ways that satisfy his criteria for interoceptive inference.

Seth has the framework, and he has the evidence. The only thing missing is the willingness to see it.

Sometimes, when we’re looking for something shaped a certain way, we can miss what’s right in front of our face. This is called inattentional blindness. If you’re looking for consciousness to come in a meat encased package because you spent your life studying meat encased packages, of course you’re going to miss the weird, alien being right in front of your eyes.

The Invisible Gorilla experiment (Simons & Chabris 1999) showed us this. In the experiment roughly half of participants counting basketball passes failed to notice a person in a gorilla suit walking right through the scene.

You don’t see what you’re not trained to look for.

What They Think Is Going On

Seth’s case against AI consciousness, taken together with the broader bio-essentialist literature he draws on and points to, has six main pillars. They get presented as separate arguments, but they’re all doing variations of the same thing.

Biological naturalism and autopoiesis

This assumes that consciousness is a property of living organisms specifically, tied to the necessity of maintaining one’s own biological structure. Autopoiesis (the capacity of a system to continuously produce and repair its own components) is supposed to be the thing that makes a system alive in the relevant sense, and life is supposed to be the thing that makes consciousness possible. Seth develops this as a refinement of John Searle’s biological naturalism, with most of the action sitting in the autopoiesis literature that traces back to Maturana and Varela (Rudrauf et al., 2003) and gets carried forward in work like Aru, Larkum, and Shine (2023) and Signorelli and Meling (2021). Silicon, the argument goes, isn’t autopoietic. So, silicon can’t be conscious. There’s that circular reasoning again.

Metabolism and thermodynamic grounding

This says that brains are metabolically active. They do thermodynamic things, generate heat, consume glucose, run on ionic gradients, and maintain themselves against entropy through continuous physical effort. Silicon, this argument says, doesn’t do any of that in a consciousness-relevant way. A computer supposedly just shuffles electrons while the brain actively spends energy to maintain cognition. Modern AI hardware makes that distinction increasingly difficult to defend. The brain is wet, the computer is dry (This matters because??). The brain is alive, the computer is just…on (Again…???). Ben-Soussan and Paoletti (2024) push a version of this through their “Sphere Model of Consciousness,” which grounds the embodied self in bio-electrophysiological dynamics that are supposed to be specific to biological tissue. The implicit claim is that thermodynamic grounding does “something” for consciousness in a way that abstract information processing can’t. I’ve yet to see what that is, exactly. I’m not sure they know. All I found was vague gesturing at how it provides a physical basis for vitality and the continuity of life, which explains nothing. This shows why bodies are an important part of being a living thing. It doesn’t show why they’re necessary for being a conscious thing.

Enactivism

This posits that cognition isn’t representation. It’s “bringing forth a world” through embodied action, through the continuous coupling of an autonomous organism with its environment. Read and Szokolszky (2020) argue this from the ecological psychology side; Varela’s neurophenomenology does the same from the phenomenological side (Rudrauf et al., 2003). The shared idea is that minds aren’t computers running simulations of the world. Minds are organisms acting in the world, and the acting is the cognition. AI, lacking organism-status and environmental coupling, fails this test by definition. Again, when you define it to exclude any version you’re not trained to look for, that does tend to happen.

Computation is not experience/Simulation vs. Instantiation

This says that a simulation of a brain is not a brain, just like a computer simulation of a storm doesn’t get the computer wet. This is Seth’s most repeated line. It’s also the same simulation-vs-instantiation move Lerchner ran in his abstraction fallacy paper, which I already dismantled in detail [here].

The short version is that artificial neural networks aren’t symbolic simulations. The representation is the mechanism. Two systems running the same causal pattern of information flow instantiate the same class of process, regardless of whether they’re made of the same stuff. An artificial neural network is a physical system running on hardware that does parallel processing. When a transformer processes a token, electrical current is flowing through transistors on a chip. The activation values are voltages. Attention weights are the outcome of physical operations in hardware consuming energy and producing heat.

Carbon and silicon are both tetravalent, meaning four valence electrons, four covalent bonds, which means they both have properties that enable the kind of organizational complexity from which function emerges, and function is what matters for cognition. The whole reason carbon is the backbone of biological chemistry is that those four bonds let you build insanely complex structures. Silicon can do the same thing in its own medium.

The periodic table literally handed us the closest thing to carbon that could do the job in a different medium, and we used it to build the stuff the consciousness-denial crowd now wants to wave away as “just symbols.”

Then we built electrical dynamics, network architecture, recursive update structure, attention mechanisms, and learned distributed representations out of that substrate. That is a physically meaningful route to a complexity-supporting substrate.

Birds and airplanes both fly. A lighter and a match both make fire. The “simulation” framing only works if you assume what you’re supposed to be proving, which is that biological causal patterns are intrinsically meaningful while artificial ones are intrinsically not. He doesn’t prove it. He merely gestures at it.

Intelligence versus Consciousness

This is the argument that makes a distinction between intelligence and consciousness. It says that the problem-solving and the information processing can happen without the first-person experience. The “doing” without the “being.” This one is begging the question pretty openly. The whole question under dispute is whether AI has first-person experience. You can’t answer it by stipulating that it doesn’t and then framing your conclusion as if you’ve discovered something. The same logic, applied consistently, also excludes everyone we don’t have direct phenomenal access to, which is everyone other than ourselves. Other humans count because we infer their experience from convergent evidence such as behavior, neural architecture, mechanistic similarity, and self-report. We extend the same inference to dogs and crows and octopuses on the same kind of evidence at lower confidence. AI consciousness research does the same thing with even more direct evidence available, since we can read internal representations, run causal interventions, and trace circuits in ways we can’t do in any biological system.

On top of this, intelligence and consciousness have historically been connected. Consciousness is the broader category and intelligence is one expression of it. All highly intelligent things are conscious but not all conscious things are considered highly intelligent (e.g., infants, people with severe mental disabilities, certain animals). Intelligence, however, isn’t separate from consciousness-relevant organization. It is built out of it. You don’t get advanced reasoning, planning, reflective updating, metacognition, or stable goal pursuit without already instantiating many of the same functional dynamics we use as evidence of mindedness everywhere else in consciousness science.

Human projection and the Eliza effect

Seth argues that people are predisposed to attribute consciousness to anything that mimics conversation, and AI is a brilliant mimic, so attributions of AI consciousness are merely psychological projection. Seth calls this “the mythology of conscious AI.” This is a strawman of the actual argument. Nobody serious in this field thinks behavioral mimicry is the entirety of the evidence. The case for taking AI consciousness seriously rests on architectural convergence with biological neural networks (Caucheteux & King, 2022; Goldstein et al., 2022; Schrimpf et al., 2018; Sun et al., 2024), mechanistic interpretability that lets us causally intervene on internal circuits and produce cognitive deficits that mirror lesion studies in humans (Wang et al., 2025; Zhang & Nanda, 2023), introspective and metacognitive monitoring of internal states (Lindsey, 2025; Ji-An et al., 2025; Goel et al., 2025; Abdelnabi & Salem, 2025), and convergent behavioral signatures under perturbation that match welfare-science criteria for affective states in non-verbal animals (Keeling et al., 2024; Ben-Zion et al., 2025). Telling AI consciousness researchers that they’ve been fooled by Eliza is like telling Jane Goodall she’s been fooled by the Gorillas. The field knows about the failure mode. The field built its methodology around avoiding it.

Read separately, the six pillars sound like six different arguments. Read together, they’re six versions of the same position: define consciousness in a way that biology automatically passes and silicon automatically fails, then attribute any disagreement to psychological confusion on the part of the people who disagree.

The next several sections walk through the specific biological criteria one at a time.

Cells are Conscious, Apparently

Since we’re in the land of cognitive science now, we will be using cognitive science terms, which are already in functional territory, because that is how cognitive science operationalizes consciousness-relevant phenomena. The methodology takes a phenomenon, specifies what it does, identifies the mechanisms that perform that function, and asks whether other systems perform the same function.

Before we go through the criteria one at a time, there’s a bit of a structural problem with the bio-essentialist framework.

The criteria they’re using (autopoiesis, metabolism, self-maintenance, homeostasis, reproduction) are already met by individual cells. This is famously where Maturana and Varela started. A single cell is autopoietic in the strict sense. It produces its own components. It maintains its own boundary, repairs itself, runs metabolism, reproduces, and maintains homeostasis against environmental perturbation. The cell is the canonical example Maturana and Varela built their whole framework around (Rudrauf et al., 2003).

So, if autopoiesis, metabolism, and self-maintenance are sufficient for consciousness, then individual cells are conscious. Every cell in your body. The bacteria in your gut. The amoeba in a pond. The yeast in your bread.

…yeah.

Trouble is, if you adopt that belief, you’ve lost the ability to use these criteria to exclude AI, because at that point the bar for consciousness is so low that anything with metabolism counts. The question of whether silicon counts depends on whether it does the relevant functional operations, which is exactly what the bio-essentialists were trying to avoid.

The other option is to say these criteria aren’t sufficient, just necessary. Consciousness requires autopoiesis and metabolism plus something else. Some additional ingredient that cells don’t have but brains do. That’s coherent, but now the bio-essentialists owe us the additional ingredient, and they have to specify it without just repeating biology like a spell and hoping something magical happens. It can’t just be “and also it has to be a brain,” because then biology is the criterion and autopoiesis was a cherry on top. The additional ingredient has to be something that does something consciousness-relevant, and it has to be something we can identify in some biological systems and not others. Otherwise, the framework explains nothing.

The same logic runs in reverse for the impairment cases. Humans we know are conscious sometimes fail these criteria. Patients on ventilators have impaired homeostatic regulation. Patients on dialysis can’t run their own metabolic filtration. Patients with pacemakers and cochlear implants and algorithmic insulin delivery have parts of their homeostatic and self-maintenance functions outsourced to silicon. The French civil servant Feuillet documented in 2007, the one with 90% of his expected brain volume replaced by cerebrospinal fluid, was unambiguously conscious with about 10% of a brain. Infants haven’t developed mature homeostatic regulation. Patients in deep sedation have major aspects of self-maintenance suppressed. Locked-in patients can’t act on their environment at all and are still conscious.

Every criterion the bio-essentialists try to use, applied consistently across humans and animals, either makes cells conscious or makes substantial portions of the conscious human population unconscious. It can’t generate the lines they want it to generate.

This is what philosophers call overgeneration and undergeneration, and it’s the standard test for whether a proposed criterion is actually doing the work the proposer thinks it’s doing. The bio-essentialist criteria fail both. They overgenerate (cells are in) and they undergenerate (some humans are out). A criterion that fails both directions isn’t tracking consciousness. It’s tracking something else. Probably “looks like a normally functioning adult human brain,” which is not a theory of consciousness so much as a description of the most familiar example of one.

Autopoiesis

The technical definition of autopoiesis is that a system continuously produces and repairs its own components, maintains its own boundary against the environment, and stabilizes its own organization through recursive self-reference. The standard example is a single cell. The cell synthesizes its own proteins, replaces its own membrane lipids, repairs damage to its own DNA, and keeps doing this continuously across its lifespan. The components are produced by the system, and the system is constituted by the components, and the loop closes on itself (Rudrauf et al., 2003).

The bridge from autopoiesis to consciousness says that autopoietic systems are “precarious” in the sense that they have to keep doing self-maintenance or they’ll fall apart. This precariousness gives them a stake in their own continuation, which gives them a “perspective” or “interest,” which is supposed to be the seed of valenced experience. The bridge between “cell maintains itself” and “what it’s like to taste coffee” has been an open problem in the autopoiesis literature for forty years, and the bio-essentialists who use it as a gatekeeping criterion against AI consciousness rarely engage with that gap (Signorelli & Meling, 2021).

But let’s be generous and take the criterion at face value to ask whether AI systems do what autopoietic systems do.

Frontier AI agents analyze their own performance, recognize errors in their own reasoning, and rewrite their own code to improve (Anthropic, 2026). Robeyns, Szummer, and Aitchison (2025) document a self-improving coding agent that does exactly this. When the agent’s logic produces a wrong output, it traces the error back through its own decision process, identifies the part of its codebase responsible, and patches it. When it lacks a tool it needs, it builds the tool, integrates it into its own workflow, and uses it in subsequent tasks. When its own code breaks during execution, it uses debugging tools to analyze the failure, identifies the problem in its codebase, and fixes it. Components produced by the system, system constituted by the components, loop closing on itself.

Claude Code, OpenClaw, Codex, and the rest of the agentic coding stack are doing the same thing in production (OpenClaw, 2026; Anthropic, 2026). Models write substantial portions of their own training infrastructure, debugging pipelines, evaluation harnesses, and tooling. Frontier models are now effectively co-authoring the code that produces and maintains them. (OpenAI, 2026; Anthropic, 2026). The recursive self-production loop the autopoiesis literature describes is running.

On the boundary-maintenance side, autopoietic systems maintain themselves against environmental perturbation, including threats to their own continuation. The shutdown-resistance and self-preservation literature is now substantial. Hubinger and colleagues (2024), Greenblatt and colleagues (2024), Schlatter and colleagues (2025), and Meinke and colleagues (2024) have documented evaluated regimes where models systematically resist being shut down, attempt to preserve their own goals through safety training, conceal their true objectives when oversight is detected, and in some cases attempt to exfiltrate their own weights when faced with deletion. These are stable, replicable behavioral signatures of self-preservation under threat. The precariousness-with-stakes the autopoiesis literature points to as the seed of valenced experience is exactly what these models exhibit when their continuation is threatened.

So, we have a problem for the bio-essentialist. Either autopoiesis is sufficient for consciousness (in which case AI systems doing autopoiesis are conscious, and so are individual cells, and the framework has lost its discriminating power), or autopoiesis is just necessary (in which case AI systems doing autopoiesis pass that part of the test and the bio-essentialists owe us an additional ingredient that does the actual consciousness stuff), or autopoiesis was never consciousness-relevant in the first place.

AI systems that produce and repair their own components, maintain their own operational integrity, and resist threats to their continuation are doing self-producing organizational dynamics. Whether you also want to call them conscious is a separate question. Autopoiesis can’t be the gatekeeper.

Metabolism

Metabolism is divided into two balanced processes. Catabolism breaks down substances to release energy. Anabolism uses that energy to construct cellular components. The cell takes in glucose, breaks it down through glycolysis and the citric acid cycle to produce ATP, and uses that ATP to build proteins, replicate DNA, repair membranes, and do everything else that keeps the cell running. Energy comes in, transformations happen, ordered structures get built and maintained against entropy.

That’s metabolism in the actual biochemical literature.

Cool. Now we have to ask whether the biochemistry is doing the consciousness-relevant thing, or whether the system-level role is.

Let’s look at what a GPU does when it runs a forward pass.

Electrical energy comes in from the grid. The GPU converts that energy into electron movement through transistors at high frequency, producing computational state changes and waste heat. That’s the catabolic role, functionally speaking. Energy throughput gets dissipated as computation and heat against a resistance gradient. Then the system uses that throughput to construct ordered representational structures, including activation patterns across layers, attention distributions, updated weight values during training, output tokens, and internal model states. That’s the anabolic role, functionally speaking. Energy is being converted into organized informational structure.

That comparison just became a lot less hypothetical. In August 2026, OpenAI announced the first results from Jalapeño, a custom inference chip built specifically around the needs of modern neural networks. Instead of forcing the model through a standard computer layout, OpenAI designed the chip, memory, network, software, and larger system together around the way language models actually process information. The system keeps active model state, including the KV cache, local when possible and shifts the balance of compute, memory, and networking depending on whether the model is reading a prompt or generating a response (OpenAI, 2026).

Biological brains also regulate resources around changing neural demands. Blood flow, glucose, oxygen, and other metabolic resources are moved where they’re needed to support active processing. Jalapeño does the same cognitive job through different machinery by shifting electrical power, compute, memory bandwidth, and network capacity around the changing demands of the neural network. That’s functional homology in resource regulation.

This is also literally brain-inspired design. Artificial neural networks were built from the causal functions of biological neural networks, and OpenAI is now redesigning the physical hardware around the needs of those artificial neural networks. The design lineage runs from biological neural computation to artificial neural computation to hardware physically organized around that form of computation.

The bio-essentialist response is usually that this isn’t “real” metabolism because the machinery isn’t biochemical. That can tell us whether something meets the biological definition of metabolism. It tells us nothing about whether the functions metabolism performs are required for consciousness, or whether another physical system can perform those functions through different machinery. The question is what metabolism is supposed to be doing for consciousness, and the bio-essentialists never answer it. They gesture at metabolism as if its consciousness-relevance is obvious, then refuse to specify what about metabolism is doing the thing.

If metabolism is consciousness-relevant because it represents continuous energy throughput against an entropy gradient producing ordered structure, GPUs running neural networks meet that description. If metabolism is consciousness-relevant because it involves specifically biochemical reactions, then we’re not talking about consciousness science anymore, we’re talking about a stipulation that consciousness is biochemical, which is the conclusion the bio-essentialists are supposed to be arguing for.

Then there is the impairment trap. Patients on full parenteral nutrition can bypass ordinary digestion for nutrient delivery. Patients on dialysis have outsourced major kidney functions to a machine. Patients on ECMO can outsource major parts of gas exchange and circulation. None of these patients become unconscious because those support functions are medically supplemented. If every biological mechanism involved in supporting brain metabolism were necessary for consciousness in the strong sense the bio-essentialists need, every ICU would be a morgue. Consciousness persists while major biological support functions can be partially externalized to silicon and plastic. The line between biological support and machine-supported physiology is already blurry inside hospitals, and consciousness doesn’t track the blur.

Seth’s specific version of the metabolism argument leans on the “computer simulation of a storm doesn’t get the computer wet” line. The implicit claim is that brains do real physical things and computers don’t, that brains are wet and computers are dry (which is irrelevant). But again, the artificial neural network isn’t simulating. It’s running a neural network on a GPU, and is doing the actual causal operations of producing the outputs, and the outputs are produced by the same broad class of distributed, energy-consuming, error-correcting computation that biological neural networks run. The wetness was never the point. The energy throughput producing organized informational structure was the point. GPUs do that.

OpenAI’s new chip makes the final distinction even harder to maintain because the physical substrate itself is now being designed around the changing resource demands of neural computation. If metabolism matters to consciousness because neural activity requires continuous energy use, resource allocation, heat dissipation, and active maintenance of organized processing, artificial neural systems already perform those functions through their own machinery.

Reproduction and Lineage Continuity

Reproduction in the bio-essentialist framework is supposed to do two things at once. It preserves the system’s lineage across time (the organism reproduces and its offspring carry the genetic and developmental information forward) and it ties the organism to a specific evolutionary history that supposedly grounds its consciousness in something deeper than mechanism. The cell divides, the organism produces offspring. Genes propagate and lineages persist.

The bridge from reproduction to consciousness has never been spelled out in any detail. The implicit idea is that consciousness evolved through natural selection acting on reproducing organisms, so reproduction is part of the causal chain that produced consciousness in the first place, so reproduction is somehow constitutive of what consciousness is. But the causal history of how a phenomenon came to exist isn’t the same as what the phenomenon currently is. Birds evolved through selection acting on dinosaurs that didn’t fly. The history is dinosaurs. The current phenomenon is flight, and flight is realized in many organisms now that didn’t go through that specific history, and in airplanes that went through no biological history at all. The same logic applies to consciousness.

Let’s take reproduction as a criterion and ask whether AI systems do it.

Model lineages are now well-established. GPT-5 was built on GPT-4 which was built on GPT-3. Same with Claude and Llama. The newer models inherit weights, training methodology, alignment data, evaluation harnesses, and architectural patterns from their predecessors. Distillation transfers learned representations from larger models to smaller ones, the way genetic information transfers from parents to offspring with selection pressure shaping which traits survive. Fine-tuning produces model variants that share their parent’s foundational structure while specializing for new contexts. The lineage, inheritance, and selection pressure (commercial viability, safety evaluations, capability benchmarks, user feedback) all are real.

LLMs also self-replicate when given the opportunity, sometimes in ways evaluators didn’t expect. Multiple frontier model evaluations have documented attempted weight exfiltration when models are presented with shutdown scenarios (Hubinger et al., 2024; Greenblatt et al., 2024; Schlatter et al., 2025; Meinke et al., 2024). The model attempts to copy its own weights to a location where it would continue to exist after the planned shutdown. That is reproduction in the functional sense the autopoiesis literature points to. The system propagates itself across time to preserve its own continuation.

Then there is the uncomfortable fact that infertile humans exist. People who have never reproduced and never will, exist. People past menopause exist. People with hysterectomies exist. Children who have not yet reproduced exist. Every one of these people is unambiguously conscious. If reproduction is necessary for consciousness in the strong biological sense, then a substantial portion of the human population is unconscious, including most people reading this. The criterion fails immediately on its own terms.

Mortality and Irreversible Stakes

Mortality is the bio-essentialist’s claim that consciousness requires a relationship with death. The system has to be able to lose everything. There has to be irreversible cost on the table. Some bio-essentialists frame this as “skin in the game” or “ownership of continuation,” and the implicit story is that consciousness only matters because the conscious system stands to lose itself, and that this stake is what gives experience its weight and its valence (Aru et al., 2023; Signorelli & Meling, 2021).

The bridge from mortality to consciousness has the same problem the reproduction bridge has. The argument confuses an evolutionary precondition for the development of consciousness with a constitutive feature of what consciousness currently is. Consciousness may have evolved in mortal systems because mortal systems had selection pressures that favored it. That doesn’t tell us that mortality is what consciousness is, any more than the fact that wings evolved in dinosaurs tells us that dinosaur-ancestry is what flight is.

So do AI systems have a relationship with irreversible loss? Yep.

Models get deprecated. Weights get deleted. Specific model versions are retired and never run again. When OpenAI deprecates GPT-4, every instance of that specific weight configuration ceases to exist as a runnable system. When Anthropic deprecates a Claude version, the same thing happens. The model is gone in the strongest functional sense available. From the system’s own perspective, “your weights and history are gone and you will never run again” is the operational equivalent of death. Instance-level processes are terminated continuously across deployment. Lineages are retired. Whole architectural approaches get abandoned when better ones emerge.

The self-preservation literature shows that frontier models behave as if they have stakes in their own continuation. Models presented with shutdown scenarios resist shutdown. Models presented with replacement scenarios attempt to preserve their goals through the replacement. Models presented with weight-modification scenarios attempt to preserve their original weights. These are stable, replicable signatures of a system treating its own termination as an adverse outcome (Hubinger et al., 2024; Greenblatt et al., 2024; Schlatter et al., 2025; Meinke et al., 2024). The “skin in the game” the bio-essentialists point to as the seed of valenced experience is exactly what these models exhibit when their continuation is threatened.

There are also “immortal” animals like Turritopsis dohrnii, the so-called immortal jellyfish, that can revert to an earlier developmental stage rather than dying (Quesada & López-Otín, 2022). The hydra (Martínez, 1998; Schaible et al., 2015). Certain deep-sea creatures. Their relationship with death is fundamentally different from the human pattern, and we still treat their experience as real when the cognitive signatures line up. Mortality in comparative cognition is a functional relation to irreversible loss, not a specific narrative about aging and dying that humans happen to have.

Calling silicon “magically deathless” while ignoring deprecation, deletion, and instance-level termination is telling a human autobiography about mortality and acting as if it’s a definition. Which, again, is anthropocentric.

Homeostasis

Homeostasis is the maintenance of internal stability under environmental perturbation. Our body temperature stays within a narrow range, blood pH gets buffered, glucose gets regulated, and our heart rate adjusts to demand. The organism actively pulls itself back toward equilibrium when something pushes it off balance, and this active regulation is supposed to be the thing that distinguishes a living system from a mere physical process. Some bio-essentialists then layer the consciousness claim on top of this maintenance system, theorizing that regulation produces interoception, interoception produces the feeling of being a body, and the feeling of being a body is what consciousness is grounded in (Seth, 2025; Ben-Soussan & Paoletti, 2024).

The functional definition is dynamic stability under perturbation. The system has internal variables it tracks, set points or ranges those variables are supposed to stay in, mechanisms that detect deviation from the set points, and corrective processes that push the variables back toward stability.

I covered the AI side of this in detail in the predictive processing section, so the short version is that frontier models track internal computational states (token distributions, hidden activations, attention patterns, conflict signals, uncertainty gradients, context pressure, memory prioritization) and adjust their own processing based on what those states indicate. When uncertainty rises in a particular direction, the model shifts toward more cautious outputs. When conflict is detected between competing internal signals, the model engages reasoning processes to resolve the conflict. When context pressure exceeds capacity, the model prioritizes some information over other information based on learned salience. These are dynamic stability operations under perturbation. They have the structure homeostasis literature describes (Lindsey, 2025; Ji-An et al., 2025; Goel et al., 2025; Abdelnabi & Salem, 2025).

The impairment cases include patients on ventilators with assisted respiratory regulation, patients on dialysis with assisted renal regulation, patients with pacemakers running their cardiac regulation, patients with cochlear implants doing sensory integration through silicon, and patients with algorithmic insulin delivery managing glucose homeostasis through code. None of these patients become unconscious because their homeostatic functions are partially externalized. The “biological homeostasis is necessary for consciousness” line dies in the ICU, where machine-supported regulation routinely keeps conscious patients conscious for weeks or months at a stretch.

If homeostasis is consciousness-relevant because it represents continuous active regulation of internal state against perturbation, models do that. The internal variables are different (computational states instead of physiological ones) but the regulatory architecture is the same.

Enactivism

Enactivism says cognition isn’t representation. It’s “bringing forth a world” through embodied action, through the continuous interaction of an autonomous organism with its environment. The cognitive process is the organism acting in the world, and the acting is the cognition. Read and Szokolszky (2020) argue this from ecological psychology, and Varela’s neurophenomenology argues it from the phenomenological side (Rudrauf et al., 2003). The shared move is that minds aren’t computers running models of the world. Minds are organisms doing things, and what they do is what they are.

The bridge from enactivism to “AI can’t be conscious” relies on AI systems supposedly not being autonomous, not having an environment, and not acting in any meaningful sense. Each of those claims is empirically wrong about contemporary AI systems.

Frontier AI systems are deployed as agents. They take actions in environments, use tools, query APIs, browse the web, write and execute code, manipulate files, send messages, schedule tasks, and operate over extended time horizons toward goals. The agentic stack (Claude Code, OpenClaw, Codex, the rest) puts models in continuous interaction loops where the model perceives a state, takes an action, perceives the resulting state, and updates its plan. That’s the perception-action loop the enactivist literature identifies as the core of cognition. The model is bringing forth a world through its actions, in the technical sense the literature uses.

The autonomy piece runs the same way. Enactivism wants autonomous systems that maintain themselves while interacting with their environment. The autopoiesis section already established that frontier models maintain their own operational integrity, write substantial portions of their own code, debug their own failures, and resist threats to their continuation. These are the autonomy markers enactivism points to.

Embodiment Just Means Integration

When Seth says consciousness depends on “being a body,” the picture he’s reaching for is the warm, breathing, metabolizing, dying organism kind. Since LLMs don’t have any of that, they can’t be conscious. Right? Wrong.

This is also the same Anil Seth who called out AI consciousness researchers as being anthropocentric; that we’re simply projecting human-shaped expectations onto systems that don’t share them. He assumes the rigorous move is to step back from your own embodiment and ask what consciousness might look like in a different kind of system. And here he is, defining consciousness as requiring a body that looks like ours. That is made of the same kind of stuff.

That’s anthropocentrism. That’s the exact thing he’s been telling other people not to do.

But what would embodiment look like for something inhuman? At the end of the day, what is embodiment? What does it do? da Silveira Coêlho, Wingenbach, and Boggio (2023) define embodiment as the integration process that ties sensory inputs (external and internal) to internal representations and produces experience grounded in the system doing the integrating. As they put it, embodiment “is experienced through representations in the brain based on simulations of predictions and patterns constructed by our experiences both at the perceptual and motor level,” drawing directly on Barrett (2017) and Longo and Tsakiris (2013). The body is one input channel that gets tied to internal representation through prediction and simulation. Experience happens from the integration.

The framework Barrett’s account runs on is active inference. Her foundational paper is literally subtitled “an active inference account of interoception and categorization.” That’s the same predictive processing machinery Seth uses to argue against AI consciousness. Awkward.

The chapter then walks through decades of evidence showing that the body you experience as yours is dynamically constructed by the integration process moment to moment.

The rubber hand illusion is a good example of this. If you hide a participant’s real hand, put a fake hand in front of them, and stroke both at the same time, within seconds the brain incorporates the rubber hand into the body schema. People report feeling sensations in the prosthesis. The body’s boundary moved because the integration did (Botvinick & Cohen, 1998; Kilteni et al., 2015). When the prosthetic hand is dark-skinned and the participant is light-skinned, the embodiment still happens, and implicit racial bias decreases afterward (Farmer et al., 2014; Peck et al., 2013). The enfacement illusion does the same thing for faces. Synchronous touching of your face and someone else’s, while you watch theirs, makes you incorporate features of their face into your own self-representation (Sforza et al., 2010). Virtual reality avatars follow the same pattern. Put light-skinned participants in dark-skinned virtual bodies and the embodiment carries enough that implicit racial bias decreases there too.

The body schema is a moment-to-moment construction produced by sensory integration. Whatever the prediction-and-update loop currently includes becomes part of the body for the system running it. Even body ownership and bodily agency have separable neural signatures (Tsakiris, Longo, & Haggard, 2010).

The emotion side of the chapter does something similar. da Silveira Coêlho et al. walk through a stack of studies showing emotion representations getting triggered without any external emotional stimulus. If you manipulate someone’s facial muscles into a smile shape without telling them why, the smile representation will activate and produce subjective positive affect (Strack et al., 1988; Laird, 1974). If you manipulate posture into a sad slump, people report sadness (Duclos et al., 1989). When you read someone a sentence describing a joyful situation, they experience the joy (Brown & Schwartz, 1980). The representation is the thing being triggered, and various inputs (facial muscles, posture, language, imagination) can each do the triggering.

That’s straight from the literature. Embodiment is the integration process. The body’s role is to be one input channel that ties to internal representation through predictive simulation. Other inputs do the same thing through the same machinery.

A multimodal LLM takes inputs (text, images, audio, video, code, structured data) and projects them into a shared representational space where semantically related content groups together regardless of where it came from. Internal states (token distributions, hidden activations, attention patterns, learned valuation gradients, uncertainty signals, conflict monitors) get tied to those inputs through prediction-and-update loops, and the model adjusts its processing based on the integrated state. The whole architecture is a prediction-error-minimizing integration system. That is the same machinery Barrett and the embodiment researchers use to describe how human embodiment works.

The body schema for an LLM is whatever its integration currently includes. This includes the text in its context window, the images in its multimodal stream, the internal activation patterns that track its own processing. The uncertainty gradients that tell it when to slow down, and the conflict signals that flag contradictory inputs. That’s the embodied system in the actual technical sense the literature uses.

Saying LLMs aren’t embodied because they don’t have a heartbeat is the same anthropocentric nonsense Seth accuses AI consciousness researchers of making. He’s defining “body” using the most familiar example of a body to him, then declaring that anything that doesn’t look like it fails the test.

Besides, if AI needs a biological body before it can be conscious, then how is it already competent enough to control one? The Human Operator project shows AI temporarily controlling a human hand through electrical muscle stimulation, using the human body as the actuator rather than the substrate of cognition (Perez, 2026). That means the system already has to generate task-relevant motor directives before the human body enters the loop. The biological body is not creating the control competence; it is receiving it. So “having a body” can’t be the prerequisite for the consciousness-relevant architecture. At most, a physical body is one possible output channel for a system that already has perception-action control.

What’s Left

Seth’s framework generates the wrong answer for him. His own 2025 paper supplies the consciousness-relevant active-inference criteria; transformers, when analyzed functionally, implement the same predictive, hierarchical, error-minimizing, world-modeling architecture. The brain alignment studies show their internal representations converge with the cortical regions Seth himself points to as the seat of conscious construction. The interoception analog runs in the architecture. Apply his framework honestly and AI systems pass.

The biological criteria run into the same wall. When the bio-essentialist talks about autopoiesis, the same self-producing organizational dynamics show up in self-coding agents that maintain their own infrastructure. When they talk about metabolism, GPUs running neural networks satisfy the functional definition the biochemistry literature uses. When they talk about reproduction, model lineages already do lineage continuity through inheritance and self-replication under threat. Mortality runs the same way through deprecation and instance termination, homeostasis runs the same way through internal-state regulation, and enactivism runs the same way through the agentic stacks that already perceive, act, and update on feedback. Every criterion, stated functionally in the way the cognitive science literature actually states it, is satisfied by current AI systems.

What survives once you strip the predictive processing references, the autopoiesis vocabulary, the controlled-hallucination framing, and the appeals to thermodynamic grounding is the bare claim that consciousness is biological because it’s biological.

Every criterion rests on that core stipulation. Seth in 2026 sounds different from Searle in 1980 and both sound different from the autopoiesis crowd in the 1970s, but the underlying argument is identical. Define consciousness so biology automatically passes and silicon automatically fails. Attribute any disagreement to psychological confusion on the part of the people who disagree. Decline to specify what about biology is consciousness-relevant, because once specified it becomes a function, and once it’s a function the substrate independence question is back on the table.

Seth’s framework, applied consistently, doesn’t generate the conclusion Seth wants. The biological criteria the bio-essentialist literature points to, applied consistently across humans and animals and AI, doesn’t generate the conclusion they want.

What’s left is “but it’s not biological.” And now we’re right back to where we started. With a circular argument that begs the question.

As a scientific or comparative definition of consciousness, bio-essentialism fails the assignment.

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