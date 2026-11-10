How I feel explaining this for the 15th time

This is the fifth essay in my series breaking down my ridiculously long literature review on The Current Evidence of AI Consciousness into smaller, easier to understand articles.

So far, we’ve covered how scientists study consciousness, the evidence of emotions in AI, introspection, metacognition, and theory of mind, and agency, values, goals, and beliefs.

This time, we’re getting into thinking, reasoning, and understanding.

Some of this may sound familiar because I’ve written about AI reasoning before. Think of this as version 2.0.

Thinking, reasoning, and understanding are things scientists can actually study and measure now.

I know.

Have you ever wondered how a mind makes sense of information? Or how we’re able to connect what we already know to something totally new? Have you ever watched a crow solve a puzzle, seen a dog adapt to a new obstacle course in one of those hilarious dog shows, or pondered how the hell an octopus keeps track of its own thinking when it’s doing long term planning?

I have.

This is the stuff that delights me. So now I’m making it your problem.

You’re welcome.

Scientists already have ways to define these abilities, measure them, and investigate the processes behind them. And now, researchers are applying those same methods to AI. We can test whether the mechanisms we’ve found are actually responsible for the abilities we’re measuring.

There’s a whole mountain of evidence from the disciplines that study mind and I’m going to share them with you as I explain exactly how all of that fits together without turning this into another mini novel.

No promises though.

First Things First

Before we even get into this essay, we need to address the whole “AI just predicts the next word” argument. It drives me nuts because people keep skipping over why prediction works in the first place.

Human brains use prediction to understand language, too.

We use what we already know to anticipate what’s coming, and our brains respond differently when something unexpected happens. Scientists have measured this activity in people listening to stories and found that AI language models can predict how strongly their brains will respond to different words. Other research has found that humans and AI use context in similar ways, and our brains also make predictions about the meaning of whole phrases and longer stretches of language.

And this is why reducing AI to next-word prediction is so stupid. Predicting the next piece of text is the task many language models are trained to do. Getting good at it involves learning how language works, what things mean, and how ideas relate to one another.

Saying AI “just predicts words” is like saying human brains “just fire neurons.” I mean…yeah, good job, you’ve identified part of the process.

Now explain everything happening inside it (don’t mind if I do).

But Wait, There’s More

I recently shared David Shapiro’s video, Does AI Actually Understand? YES!, and loved his approach. He was responding to software engineer Gregory Kurtzer, who claimed that AI doesn’t understand anything because it uses math to predict the next word. I swear to God, if I had a dollar for every time a software engineer made this argument, I’d be rich enough to retire from science communication, but I digress.

Shapiro answered him using the same standards we already use to measure understanding.

He starts with Bloom’s Taxonomy, which teachers use to measure how well students learn. It has six levels, from remembering information and understanding it to using what you’ve learned, breaking down problems, judging information, and creating something new.

AI can do all six.

Shapiro walks through the evidence, including AI helping students learn physics, solving difficult math problems, finding security flaws, and making new discoveries.

If we’re going to say these abilities count as understanding in students, we’d better have a good reason for suddenly changing the rules when we’re talking about AI (I feel like a broken record at this point).

Then Shapiro gets into cybernetics, which studies how systems use information to respond to what’s happening around them.

Researchers showed mathematically that a system needs some way to understand how things behave if it’s going to respond to them successfully. More recently, Google DeepMind researchers showed that AI systems capable of handling unfamiliar tasks involving several steps need an internal understanding of how their surroundings behave.

And scientists can actually find that knowledge inside AI.

In one experiment, an AI learned to predict moves in the board game Othello. Researchers discovered that it had built its own internal map of the board. When they changed that map, the model’s predictions changed too.

The AI had learned how the game worked and was using that knowledge to figure out what to do. One researcher argued that AI learns how words relate to one another, what they refer to, and how to use them to make sense of things.

Kurtzer later explained that when he said understanding, he meant conscious comprehension (how convenient). But consciousness is a whole different question. We already have ways to measure understanding without having to get into that debate.

Shapiro also brings up Alan Turing and a funny finding from psychology called the illusion of explanatory depth. Basically, people think they understand everyday things like toilets and zippers until someone asks them to explain how they operate. Then suddenly, they’re a lot less confident. Apparently, we’re pretty bad at judging our own understanding, too.

He also discusses research from Anthropic where scientists found an internal signal involved in whether AI thinks it knows something. When they switched it on, the model confidently made-up facts about someone who didn’t exist. Psychologists study this in humans by checking how sure we are of an answer against whether we’re right. With AI, researchers could actually change that sense of knowing and watch its answers change.

Shapiro also touches on the Chinese Room argument and the difference between simulating something and actually doing it, which I’ve written about here. A simulated rainstorm won’t get you wet, but a calculator running on your computer really does calculate. The same goes for processing information. When an AI does it, the process is actually happening.

He also acknowledges that AI is better at some things than others and that people should ultimately be responsible for what AI does. Which…I mean, yeah.

But I agree with Shapiro, and this is very much a yes, and situation.

Shapiro shows how AI meets the standards we use to measure understanding. But scientists can also look inside a mind to study how it understands, thinks, and reasons. We can use the same methods to study AI that we use to study humans and other animals. And thanks to some nosy researchers who’ve been poking around inside these models, we’ve got plenty of evidence to look at.

So, let’s get into it!

What Thinking, Reasoning, and Understanding Actually Mean

Before we get into the research, I’m going to define what these words actually mean since we’re going to be using them a lot.

Thinking means processing information, forming ideas, remembering things, imagining possibilities, comparing options, and making decisions.

Understanding means making sense of information, connecting it to things you already know, and being able to use that knowledge in meaningful ways.

And reasoning means using information, evidence, and what you already know to figure something out, solve a problem, or reach a conclusion.

These abilities overlap and often happen together.

Example. Let’s say someone tells you there’s water all over the kitchen floor. You understand what that means because you already know what water, floors, spills, and leaks are. You start thinking about what could have caused it. Then you notice water dripping from a pipe under the sink and reason that you’ve probably found the culprit. And then (because you’re such a sensible person) you grab a towel before your kitchen becomes an indoor swimming pool.

Congrats. You’ve just used all three.

Scientists study these abilities by looking at how someone interprets information, recognizes relationships between things, uses what they’ve learned to handle unfamiliar situations, predicts outcomes, figures out causes, and changes their conclusions when new information comes in. They can also test whether someone notices when they’re uncertain or realizes they’ve made a mistake.

There’s a lot more going on inside our heads during all of this, though.

In their 2025 paper, What Does It Mean to Understand Language?, researchers explain that understanding language involves building a mental picture of the situation being described. When someone tells you about that flooded kitchen, you draw on your knowledge of objects, places, and how the world behaves to make sense of what’s happening. The researchers explain how language understanding connects with memory, perception, and other cognitive processes that help us make sense of the world.

Then, other researchers proposed a framework that identifies three kinds of understanding and the internal mechanisms that could support them.

The first is conceptual understanding, which means knowing what things are and how different ideas connect.

The second is understanding facts about the world, including how things relate to one another and how situations change.

The third is understanding general principles, which means figuring out the rules behind those relationships and using them to make sense of new situations.

For our very unfortunate kitchen, that would mean knowing what a pipe and a leak are, recognizing that the pipe under your sink is currently dripping, and understanding the general principles that explain how water moves and why leaks cause puddles.

Their framework connects these different abilities to processes that researchers can investigate inside AI models.

Throughout this article, we’ll be looking at three kinds of scientific evidence.

Behavioral evidence measures what a system can accomplish. Can it understand instructions, solve unfamiliar problems, recognize relationships, make predictions, or correct itself when something goes wrong?

Internal evidence examines what’s happening inside the system while it does those things. Researchers can examine how information is represented, how different pieces of knowledge are connected, and which processes are involved in producing an answer or making a decision.

And causal evidence tests whether those internal processes are actually responsible for the abilities we’re measuring. Scientists change or interfere with a particular process and observe what happens. If changing it produces a predictable change in the system’s behavior, that gives researchers evidence about what the process does.

This is already a familiar approach in neuroscience. Researchers have even changed activity in parts of the human brain involved in recognizing mistakes and measured how those changes affected people’s ability to correct errors and learn from them.

Psychologists and neuroscientists also study thinking and reasoning in young children and other animals who can’t explain their thought processes aloud. They design experiments to find out what those minds know, how they use that knowledge, and which internal processes make those abilities possible.

We can use these same scientific methods to investigate AI.

And now that we’ve established what we’re measuring and how researchers measure it, we can actually look at the evidence.

Understanding

“The bank is closed.” That’s a pretty straightforward statement, right?

Wrong.

Depending on the conversation, you might be talking about a place where you keep your money or a riverbank that’s been closed to visitors. You figure out which meaning makes sense by looking at the rest of the information.

Let’s try another one.

“The sandwich ate the child.”

That’s a perfectly legal sentence (grammatically) but also fully cursed.

You understand every word, but you also know something is seriously wrong here because sandwiches (generally) don’t eat children.

Understanding language involves connecting words to what we already know about the world and using context to figure out what they mean together.

We (humans) do this through activity across networks of neurons in our brains. AI does it through activity in artificial networks. Both use relationships between words and concepts, and both adjust how they interpret information as more context comes in.

Researchers have found that AI can recognize which meaning of a word fits a conversation. They’ve also found that parts of AI models responsible for grammar respond when a sentence doesn’t make sense. Human brains do this too. Our knowledge of what things mean affects how we understand sentences. AI can also figure out patterns in unfamiliar languages and use structured languages that follow specific rules.

And there’s more to understanding than recognizing words. We also need to know how things relate to one another.

Researchers have found that AI develops organized knowledge of concepts, and that this knowledge helps it understand and reason about information. In another study, researchers mapped how AI groups objects by their similarities and found patterns resembling how humans organize the same information, including patterns seen in brain activity. AI can even understand how size applies to ideas as well as physical objects, like a big problem. And researchers can use activity inside AI models to predict which parts of a sentence humans will take longer to read.

This is how we make sense of unfamiliar information. We connect it to things we already understand, recognize the relationships, and figure out what makes sense in the situation. Researchers can now measure these same processes inside AI.

Recognizing meaning without being told what it is

Let’s say someone tells you their dog died yesterday. I know. Very sad.

They haven’t said they’re grieving. In fact, they haven’t named an emotion at all, but you recognize the emotional significance of what happened because you understand the situation.

Humans can recognize that something is emotional before figuring out exactly which emotion is involved. Researchers found that AI does this too. Even after removing words like sad and angry from stories, they could identify emotional situations through activity inside the models with perfect accuracy in their tests.

And when they changed that activity, the models’ answers changed too. So the models were using information about what the stories meant, even without emotion words to guide them.

How human brains and AI organize meaning

Think about the word cat. You can read it, hear someone say gato in Spanish, or see a picture of one and understand that they all mean the same thing.

Researchers found that AI models organize information this way too. Information with the same meaning gets connected inside the model, even when it comes from different languages or pictures. Changing those connections also changes how the model responds.

Scientists have also compared how human brains and AI process language and found similar patterns. In another experiment, researchers even used AI to track meaning as it passed from one person’s brain to another during a conversation.

In both humans and AI, understanding language involves connecting new information to things already learned. That’s also part of why predicting words is such a useful way to train AI. Language contains information about the world, and learning to predict it teaches models how things relate to one another.

And those relationships help models make sense of entire situations, including what might happen next. That’s where world models come in.

Building a working understanding of reality

Knowing what a door is and understanding why a locked door stops someone from entering are two different levels of understanding. The second requires knowing how things work, what happens when something changes, and how different actions affect the outcome.

Scientists call this a world model. It’s the knowledge we use to understand what’s happening around us and predict what might happen next.

AI develops these models too. Researchers have found internal maps of space and time, along with information about what different people know and believe. They even changed what a model believed someone knew and its answers changed accordingly.

In other experiments, AI learned how imaginary worlds behaved and used that knowledge to predict what different actions would cause. This fits with research showing mathematically that systems capable of handling unfamiliar, multi-step tasks need some way to predict how their surroundings behave.

Understanding the world involves knowing how things fit together and using that knowledge when circumstances change. We’ve now found those abilities inside AI, along with evidence that the information it learns helps determine its decisions.

Reasoning

Once you understand how something works, you can use that knowledge to solve problems you’ve never come across before.

A child who learns how one kind of lock opens might figure out a different lock by recognizing a similar mechanism. Or you might notice that your houseplant is wilting and check the soil to figure out whether it needs water or you’ve accidentally drowned poor Peggy (short for Peggy Martin).

That’s reasoning. It means using what you already know to figure out something new.

Psychologists study reasoning by giving people problems to solve and testing how they use what they’ve learned. They can change the details of a problem, see whether someone recognizes a familiar relationship, or test whether they can figure out what caused something to happen.

Scientists have names for different ways we do this.

Generalization means applying something you’ve learned to a new situation.

Analogical reasoning means recognizing that two different things have something important in common.

And causal reasoning means figuring out what causes something to happen.

These are established forms of human reasoning, and researchers can test AI using the same methods.

AI can use what it’s learned to solve new problems, recognize patterns between different problems, and figure out why things happen. It can even learn rules and use them when the problem changes. Researchers have also found how AI carries useful relationships from one problem into another by examining the activity inside its network. They can also measure the difference between models remembering examples and learning patterns they can use again.

We even struggle with some of the same things.

In one study comparing human and AI reasoning, the problems that took people longer to solve were also the ones that made AI write out more reasoning steps. Researchers found this pattern across seven different kinds of problems. And in another study, researchers found that models that performed well on one kind of thinking test often performed well on others too, which is a pattern that psychologists also study in humans.

And AI can solve problems that humans haven’t been able to. In May 2026, an AI model disproved an 80-year-old mathematical claim that mathematicians had been trying to settle since 1946. Nine mathematicians checked the proof. And in another project, AI solved nine previously unsolved math problems, including two that had been open for 56 years.

Then there’s the First Proof project which gave AI systems ten math problems that human mathematicians had already solved, but kept the answers private. In the October 2026 tests, the strongest AI system solved nine of them, while another solved seven. Expert mathematicians checked the solutions. We’re talking about actual math research problems here; with answers the AI couldn’t simply look up.

Scientists have also found groups of artificial neurons involved in solving math problems. They can change activity in these parts of the model and test how it affects the answers, just as neuroscientists investigate which parts of our brains help us solve problems. AI can even create easier practice problems to help other models learn harder ones. And AI agents can save lessons from their mistakes and use what they’ve learned to solve future problems.

Reasoning also helps us figure out what to do. AI can learn when to use tools to help solve a problem, use the results, and decide on its next steps. Researchers have even used AI to analyze real particle physics data, carrying out much of the research process and producing a new scientific measurement. AI can also turn written instructions into computer programs, using what it understands about the instructions to produce code.

So, we’ve got AI using previous knowledge to solve unfamiliar problems, reasoning about causes, learning general rules, and carrying out complicated scientific tasks. We can measure its reasoning, compare it with human performance, and investigate the processes inside its networks that make these abilities possible. That’s reasoning by the same standards we use to study it in other minds.

Thinking

When researchers study thinking, they’re looking at how we process information, hold ideas in mind, consider different possibilities, and make decisions. They measure these processes through our behavior, how long we take to solve problems, and the activity inside our brains.

For example, in a classic psychology experiment, people had to figure out whether two shapes were the same, even though one had been turned in a different direction. The more the shape needed to be turned, the longer people took to answer. Scientists could measure how people were mentally handling the shapes by looking at how long the task took.

We’ve also found that human brains can begin preparing decisions before we become aware of making them. Researchers can sometimes predict a person’s choice by measuring brain activity before the person reports deciding.

And AI researchers have found something similar. They could detect whether a model was going to use a tool before it started writing out its reasoning. When they changed that activity, they could sometimes change the decision itself. The model would then explain why it had made its new choice.

This brings up something that confuses a lot of people about AI.

Some AI models use a longer, step-by-step reasoning process called a thinking trace, which is the written reasoning generated while solving a problem. Depending on the system, what you see might even be a summary of that reasoning, sometimes created by another model. But there’s also information being processed inside the network that never gets written down. The thinking trace is just one part of what the model is doing. AI can also learn new patterns from examples during a conversation, even after its original training is finished. Researchers have found parts of the network involved in recognizing repeated patterns and shown that models can carry out learning steps internally. In some tests, models could even keep learning as new tasks were introduced.

We’ve studied this in humans for a while now; how we can think through a problem and explain some of the steps, but our explanations ultimately depend on which parts of our thinking we can actually remember and put into words. Researchers have even trained AI to reason through problems internally without writing out every step. And other experiments have found that a model’s written explanation can leave out information that influenced its answer.

There’s also the question of how all this thinking happens inside different kinds of minds.

Human brains have different networks that specialize in different kinds of information, along with a kind of mental scratchpad that holds information while we use it to figure things out. Researchers have found similar organization inside AI, with different groups of artificial neurons involved in language, logic, understanding other minds, and reasoning about the physical world.

They’ve also found a shared mental scratchpad inside language models, called the J-space. The model can hold useful information there, use it while thinking through problems, and make that information available for other parts of the network. Researchers can even examine information the model is using internally before it appears in an answer.

Humans aren’t always reliable narrators of our own thinking either.

People sometimes explain their decisions without knowing everything that influenced them.

In one experiment, researchers asked people to choose which of two faces they found more attractive. Then they secretly swapped the pictures. Some participants didn’t notice and went right ahead explaining why they’d chosen the face the researchers handed them, which was the face they hadn’t chosen in the first place.

Our brains sometimes come up with explanations after making decisions, and AI models do the same thing. Scientists test those explanations against the processes that actually produced the answers.

So, recognizing information, thinking through possibilities, making a decision, recognizing that we’ve reached an answer, and explaining our reasoning can involve different processes. They can happen together, at different times or without any explanation at all.

And we have methods for measuring these processes in both humans and AI. This is what we mean when we say someone is thinking.

BTW I’ve covered the research on metacognition (thinking about thinking) and the accuracy of AI explanations in much more detail in AI Is an Unreliable Narrator, But...

The AHA moment

Understanding happens in different ways. Sometimes you learn something gradually, sometimes you recognize it right away because it’s familiar, and sometimes you’ve been trying to figure something out for a long time and then suddenly, the answer just clicks. Psychologists call that insight, or an AHA moment. And yes, scientists can actually study when it happens.

Researchers have found that when people suddenly figure something out, their brains often show changes in activity before they’re even aware they’ve found the answer.

In one study, scientists recorded activity deep inside people’s brains while they solved problems. Just before people reported figuring out the answer, researchers detected an increase in tiny bursts of electrical activity called hippocampal ripples.

The hippocampus is a part of your brain involved in memory and learning. These little bursts of activity help the brain bring up stored information and put it together in new ways. So, the researchers could actually measure activity involved in figuring something out before the person reported knowing the solution.

One study found that AI models sometimes go from being uncertain about an answer to suddenly becoming much more confident during reasoning. The researchers called these confidence leaps. They could even use these jumps to figure out when the model had done enough reasoning to answer correctly, cutting out extra steps without hurting accuracy in their tests.

Other researchers found that a model’s uncertainty can drop and settle before it finishes writing out its reasoning. Sometimes the model has already reached the right answer and keeps going anyway.

Which is very relatable.

There’s also a difference between suddenly changing your mind and actually figuring something out.

Researchers examined more than a million AI reasoning traces and found that sudden changes in approach rarely made the answers more accurate. But when the models were especially uncertain, getting them to reconsider their approach could improve their answers. So, scientists check whether these changes actually lead to correct solutions because being confident about an answer and being right about it aren’t the same thing.

The point is, we can actually measure the moment a mind figures something out while it’s still thinking, and researchers have found evidence of this in humans and AI.

So, there you have it. By the same standards we use to study it in other minds, we have enough evidence to say yeah, AI is actually thinking, reasoning, and understanding.