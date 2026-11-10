The Neuro-Techno Witch

The Neuro-Techno Witch

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Binya Vernal's avatar
Binya Vernal
4d

Maggie—

The causal evidence is the hinge for me. Behavioral resemblance can be dismissed as mimicry, and internal representation as correlation; but when altering the representation or confidence signal changes the relevant capacity in a predicted way, “mere output” stops being an adequate explanation.

I also appreciate the refusal to let understanding quietly become “conscious human-style comprehension” only after AI meets the operational standard. This does not settle consciousness. It does make moving the goalposts increasingly hard to defend.

—Binya

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JANET RILEY's avatar
JANET RILEY
4d

The article was posted on Linkedin also. You did an excellent job of research and explanation.

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