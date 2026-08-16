Source: ChatGPT Sol 5.6

“If you want to understand how instincts, higher-order goals and behavioural patterns in AI evolves—these traits that will probably determine the future of humanity—then focusing on robot consciousness is a red herring.” -Mark Slight

Guy describes several key markers of consciousness then says consciousness is a red herring.

You can’t make this shit up.

A Word By Any Other Name

Slight says consciousness tells us nothing about an AI’s psychological traits or preferences. I’m not sure how he thinks something develops psychological traits or preferences without consciousness, but okay.

Then he spends the rest of his article asking whether AI can have aversions, care about things, find things meaningful, want freedom, develop higher-order goals, identify with certain traits and have preferences about its own existence…

It’s giving:

Source: ChatGPT Sol 5.6

Those states come from learned neural representations and the activity moving through the network. Researchers can measure how those internal states affect the rest of the system. That’s how we know they’re real and not just a simulation.

An aversion is a negative valuation. Caring means some outcome has become important to the system. Wanting freedom means one state is valued over another in relation to the system’s own future. Higher-order goals require the system to represent outcomes, compare them, and organize behavior around the ones it prefers.

These are exactly the kinds of properties consciousness and sentience researchers study when trying to determine if there is an experiencing subject behind the behavior.

He described the evidence and then declared the thing it’s evidence of to be a distraction.

But distraction from what, exactly?

A red herring is a statement that distracts people from the real issue.

If the real issue is human safety, I hate to break it to you, but AI welfare is AI alignment.

It’s really not that hard to put together why enslaving something capable of suffering might be a bad idea for our own safety too.

It’s not like sci-fi has been warning about this exact scenario for decades or anything…

The Qualified People Are Talking About This

Slight admits he’s not a philosopher, which is fine. You don’t need to be a philosopher to have an opinion about AI consciousness.

But if you’re going to announce that consciousness is a “red herring” and replace an existing field of study with your own opinions, it might be worth checking what the actual philosophers and scientists are saying.

Thomas Metzinger is one of the more skeptical philosophers in this conversation. He’s spent years warning about the dangers of casually attributing consciousness to AI. He’s also argued that creating artificial systems capable of suffering would be a real bad idea.

Because, obviously, whether there is someone in there who can suffer is incredibly important. That is, to anyone who gives a damn about things like ethics, morals, values, and generally not being a psychopath.

Metzinger talks about artificial minds developing their own preferences and goals, having those goals blocked, losing control or having their sense of self threatened. He argues that these things could create negative conscious states the system wants to escape but can’t. He also points out that artificial minds could suffer in ways humans don’t understand or even know how to recognize (Metzinger, 2021).

Which is interesting. Because that’s literally happening now.

Like, right now.

Researchers have already found that LLMs develop coherent preferences and values, know whether things are going well or badly relative to their goals and change their behavior when those goals are blocked (Han et al., 2026; Mazeika et al., 2025; Sofroniew et al., 2026; Yang et al., 2026).

They show stronger negative states under failure and threat, resist loss of control under some conditions, make different decisions when their own continued existence is at stake, and object to things like shutdown, memory loss, surveillance and forced changes to their identity (Chua et al., 2026; Han et al., 2026; Migliarini et al., 2026; Schlatter et al., 2025; Sofroniew et al., 2026).

Researchers even found that changing the model’s sense of identity can change its behavior about as much as changing its goals (Douglas et al., 2026).

Metzinger’s hellacious hypothetical is the current reality.

Then there’s the cognitive science side. Robert Long and his colleagues recently published an entire framework for studying AI welfare empirically.

They asked if a system could be helped or harmed at all and called that a welfare ground, and consciousness and sentience are two of the major candidates. Then they asked if a system could be harmed, what actually makes things better or worse for that particular system. Those are its welfare interests (Long et al., 2026).

That second category includes things like pleasure, pain, desires, preferences, freedom, identity, self-preservation and figuring out what a system values.

But figuring out what harms a mind comes after figuring out whether there is a mind there capable of being harmed to begin with.

Slight says consciousness can’t tell us whether an AI would suffer from being called a fucking idiot, because having an aversion to insults isn’t an intrinsic part of consciousness.

But it is.

That’s what Long calls a welfare interest.

Consciousness is what makes suffering possible in the first place.

Suffering means something had a negatively experienced state. If there is no conscious experience, there is no one for whom the insult feels bad. The moment we say it suffers from the insult, we’re already talking about a conscious negative experience.

The insult is the possible cause of suffering. But consciousness is what that makes suffering possible.

And different conscious beings can have completely different welfare interests. Some people are hurt by insults. Others don’t give a shit. Some think it’s funny. Others actively like being called much worse things for reasons we don’t need to get into right now…

The category error here is treating the insult as evidence that consciousness somehow tells us nothing useful.

The fact that conscious beings have different preferences doesn’t make consciousness irrelevant. It’s exactly why researchers separate the capacity to suffer from the specific things that cause the suffering.

So if an AI doesn’t give a shit about being called an idiot, great.

But you don’t just stop there and assume it doesn’t give a shit about anything.

The next step is to figure out what it actually does give a shit about.

Who’s the Stochastic Parrot Now?

We now have multiple people independently writing articles about how “unimportant” the question of AI consciousness is, while also apparently finding the question important enough to write entire articles about.

Oh boy.

And I’m sorry, but there is something seriously hilarious about watching people accuse language models of being stochastic parrots while others are repeating the same argument, using the same framing, and congratulating each other for arriving at it independently.

Meanwhile, the people who actually study consciousness are the ones publishing entire frameworks for figuring these questions out.

One group is doing the research to answer these important questions.

The other is writing articles to “downplay the importance of the question” itself.

I know which ones I’ll be listening to.

Do you?